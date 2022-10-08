Mickey Lines set for debut EP

Fast-rising music sensation, Michael Somtochukwu Odiachi, a professional known as Mickey Lines, is a multi-talented act, songwriter, and performer. He has been one of the very talented artistes disturbing the underground music scene.

The ‘Curfew’ crooner has no doubt proven himself as a professional singer who keeps revving up his game without an iota of holding back.

The young musician from Enugu, an Eastern region of Nigeria, is currently recording, collaborating and putting in so much work with other artistes and producers for his upcoming project, an Extended Play.

According to him, the Extended Play would be a five-tracker EP with interesting songs that would come with different vibes to lift the soul and raise positive energy.

“I have been putting a lot of work round the clock on the upcoming EP and I am confident that we will deliver something of an exemptional standard,” he said.

He, however, revealed that he would be releasing the body of work in October but a specific day would be revealed soon.

