Felabration 2022 kicks off on high note

The 2022 Felabration kicked off with three activities led by an artwork competition, an Afrobics dance competition, and a fashion show competition. The three competitions had participants submitting entries that followed the theme of the year, ‘Fear Not 4 Man.’

The first competition that heralded the 2022 Felabration was the artwork competition held on September 29, 2022. In its sixth year, a Nigerian young artist, Anigioro Omolade Babatunde emerged as the winner and was rewarded with the sum of N550,000. The young artiste was announced the winner after 55 different artworks competed fiercely for the winning prize at the competition that heralded Felabration, the month-long music and lifestyle festival in honour of the legacies of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Afrobeat progenitor, and legendary musician.

The judges, Sarah Boulos, Prince Yemisi Shyllon and Mufu Onifade, carefully rated the works of various artists from around the world, who competed to win the coveted prize money, fame and honour.

Uzoma Vincent’s sculpture entitled ‘Freedom’ emerged as the runner-up with a token of N250,000 while Akinola Oluwatomi Kazeem’s ‘Despite all odds’ came third and was rewarded with the sum of N150,000. After the judging process, the judges expressed delight in the competition, while commending the increased turnout of submissions.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Felabration Afrobics dance competition was held at the New Afrikan Shrine. Emerged winners went home with a total sum of N2.350 million as a reward for their dedication.

The judges, Funke Kuti, Segun Adefila, and Bunmi Olunloyo, carefully took out time to rate the dancers before arriving at the top five dancers.

According to one of the judges, Segun Adefila, the dancers, who competed to win the coveted prize money, fame, and honour, were judged for use of space, time, adherence to theme, costume, and presence amongst other considerations.

The Chrysolite crew won the first prize and went home with a total sum of a N1 million, while Lagos Family came second and a reward of N750,000. The third prize of the sum of N500,000 was given to Danjex, a group of four dancers.

In the same vein, Sandra Oyewole, Head collaboration business support committee, rewarded the 4th and 5th winners with a consolation prize of the sum of N50,000 each.

Attendees at the event were also allowed to participate in a random dance competition that saw three people winning the sum of N10,000 each. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, youthful fashion designer OlanrewajuSipe emerged as the first winner of the maiden edition of the ‘Dress Like Fela Fashion’ competition. Sipe, the Chief Executive Officer of Sipsonlevon designs, came out tops at the fashion competition and was rewarded with the sum of N1 million.

The fashion competition drew its theme from the theme for 2022 Felabration, ‘Fear not 4 man.’ However, the judges Frank Osodi and Lanre DaSilva, carefully took out time to rate the designers before arriving at the top three winners.

Other winners are Ogunyemi Oluwasegun Michaels of Olu Michaels designs, who came second, and 21-year-old Aladesanmi Precious of Specific Designs, who came third.

During the show, popular actress, Carol King did a rendition of Fela’s hit song, ‘Teacher don’t teach me nonsense,’ while another attendee, Ifeoma Meze did a rendition of Fela’s ‘Authority Stealing.’

The three events have had Yeni Kuti, Made Kuti, Funke Kuti, Kachi Nwanyi, Kunle Bucknor and Sandra Oyewole in attendance. The activities, Kuti said, were sponsored by 7up Nigeria.





