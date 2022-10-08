‘My husband failed to impregnate me, 2 other wives’

A woman, Ola Ibrahim, has dragged her husband, Lukman Ibrahim, before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State accusing him of neglecting and duping her.

Ola stated that Ibrahim shattered her dream of becoming a mother.

According to her, she did her best to have a child for him, but all was to no avail.

Ola in her claims said Ibrahim showed no interest or concern towards her plight, but that he rubbed salt in her injury by duping her of her money on the pretext that he wanted to build her a house.

The plaintiff told the court that her husband had frustrated her enough and therefore appealed that their marriage be dissolved.

Lukman failed to come to court despite being served court summonses.

Ola, giving her testimony said: “I got married to my husband in 2015 and he paid N20,000 as my dowry.

“My dream since my youthful days was to have many children when I am married, unfortunately this dream never materialised.

“I didn’t give much attention to the issue of delay in my having children early in our marriage. I felt it was a phase we would soon overcome, but the reality gradually dawned on me as the years went by that I was going into childlessness.

“I rose up to the challenge and sought help from different avenues, but always ended up disappointed.

“My last port of call was the University College Hospital (UCH), where I was subjected to series of examinations and tests.

“At the end of the day the doctors certified me okay. I was told I had no problem having babies, but they requested that I come with my husband on my next appointment so that he could be examined.

“I explained all these to my husband, but to my chagrin, he displayed no excitement at the results of my tests and was even cross with me when I told him about the invitation by the doctors in order to carry out a check up on him.

“Lukman bluntly refused to honour the doctors’ request and gave no reasonable or convincing reason(s) for this.





“Disappointed and downcast, I sat down and pondered over the issue. There and then, my eyes were opened to the mess I got myself into getting married to my husband.

“My lord, I am my husband’s second wife. His first wife had no children for him.

“Lukman took another wife a few years after we got married. He didn’t inform me before he took this step. I woke up to see that another woman has moved in with us.

“Like it is with me and his first wife, till date, my husband’s third wife has never gotten pregnant not to mention putting to bed.

“My lord, it is now glaring where the problem lies. It is with my husband. Lukman certainly cannot impregnate a woman.

“I am my parents’ only child and time is running out. Very soon it will no longer be on my side. I cannot endure my husband’s indifference to my plight anymore.”

Ola further said that, “My husband added salt to injury by duping me.

“Lukman collected N6,000 from me on the pretext that he wanted to clear his piece of land and raise a building on it for me.

“I transferred the stated amount to him through my handset, but till date the spot has not been cleared or a building erected on it.

“I entreat this honourable court to rule that he make a refund of my money.

“I further plead that the court dissolves our marriage. I’m no longer interested in going any further with it.”

Ruling after she had heard the plaintiff, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo adjourned the case for cross examination.

She ordered a fresh hearing notice to be served the defendant.

