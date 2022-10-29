Men and breast cancer

I want to know if men are also susceptible to Breast Cancer like women.

Ibrahim (by SMS)

ANSWER.

Breast cancer is predominantly the disease of women but about one per cent of men also develop cancer. Therefore, every male adult out there is a susceptible candidate for breast cancer. This is why when we are talking about the self-breast examination, people usually think of women doing the self-breast examination. Men too need to be doing the examination, especially men that have the outgrowth of breasts – some men have the outgrowth of breasts like that of women. It is about awareness and people getting informed because so many people out there don’t know that they can go for cancer screening through sample collection.

