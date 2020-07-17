Meet your artiste

About myself
I’m Adegoke Martins, stage name Nano. I’m an artiste and also a prolific music producer. I have been making music for quite some time now. I started as a rapper, shortly thereafter, music producer and I recently started singing. My zeal, consistency, in tandem with my distinctive sound production, opened for me a window of opportunity to work with a couple of top celebrities in the Nigerian music industry, to mention a few; Terry Apala, Magnito, Chinko Ekun, Rayce amongst many other talented artistes. It’s simply God’s grace to have been able to do this in such a short time.
Inspiration behind my latest song
My recent song ‘Wait’ was inspired based on my personal love life experience. In the song, I expressed how hard it was to have come by a genuine type of love I had always fantasised about and how I would do anything to make her mine… “you too sweet like sherry mango, I want you no be chop and go”. Everybody can obviously relate to this line. I can write a whole album of love songs just from my experiences alone.
Artistry and what to expect
A lot of projects are coming after this latest song. My creative process is really versatile, both as a producer and as an artiste. I have been experimenting with sounds and genres from Afrobeats to EDM. I am currently working on three EP projects; one is a collection of stand-alone beats for DJs and party people, one for my own sound, the other is a collaboration of me and a couple of foreign singers. I’m one of the very few pioneering the Afro-Electric music genre out of Africa. Afro-Electric is the fusion of Afrobeats with Electronic Dance Music. I can’t wait to share this, the world should anticipate me.
