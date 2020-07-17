Sir Shina Peters to headline this week’s ‘Owambe Saturday’

This weekend, Sir Shina Peters will serenade viewers of the Africa Magic ‘Owambe’ show. The show is aimed at bringing viewers the best entertainment through electrifying performances from top music bands in the country. It is DStv’s way of connecting lovers of ‘Owambe’ parties to what they cherish even as restrictions on parties through physical distancing continue.
‘Owambe’, borrowed from the Yoruba language, is not just a Yoruba culture alone anymore. It is the best word for describing the Nigerian spirit of celebration that is characterized by pomp, extravaganza and paparazzi, luxury, lavish spending, and lots of food, music, and dance. It is an important part of living and being a Nigerian.
The headliner for this week’s party is the king of Afro-juju himself, Sir Shina Peters. His music is a blend of the best of Fela’s Afro and the beauty of the late Ayinde Barrister’s Fuji, mixed with the fast-pitched heavy drumming and swings of disco lovers.
Sir Shina Peters is a legend in the Nigerian music arena. His 1989 album titled ‘Ace’ (Afro-juju series 1) remains a masterpiece to this day. But this album was not the introduction of Shina Peters into the music industry; he had always been hanging about the corridors of music since he began singing at a very young age and apprenticed to many great names during the time. He was once with the band of Chief Ebenezer Obey, then moved with the sensational General Prince Adekunle’s band. Under this band, Shina Peters acquired the skills needed for playing the piano and the guitar and developed his singing talent.
But his most prolific period was when he teamed up with Segun Adewale and the duo had the world of music at their feet. The ‘Sir Shina Adewale and the International Superstars’ as they chose to be called, was a mixture of raw musical talent, nothing juju music in Nigeria had yet seen. Their outputs were a masterful display of instrumentation, rich philosophy, electrifying rhythm and melody, something yet unknown to the world; and with nine albums to their credit, the band seemed destined to conquer the world. But things fell apart between them and Shina Peters went solo.
Sir Shina Peters would find redemption from this break-up from Segun Adewale with his 1989 album ‘Ace’. This album was Shina Peters’ definitive album; a fusion of rhythm and dance and polyphony, which he named Afro-juju. This album made Shina Peters a force to be reckoned with in the music scene, as he toured continents with his music, with great reception each time. Over thirty years after, the album still retains its freshness and ability to move people to dance.
Today, his songs are enjoyed by people of all cultures during events but have become a precious part of Yoruba culture and tradition. Played during naming and wedding ceremonies, housewarming, birthdays, burials and other occasions, his songs provide the vibes that mobilise society, promoting unity and love.
In this week’s Africa Magic Owambe Saturday, MultiChoice will be bringing the magic and heat of an authentic ‘Owambe’ experience to the rooms of viewers. Those who have missed Owambes for weeks can have a feel of a first-rate performance by Sir Shina Peters.
