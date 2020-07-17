Sir Shina Peters to headline this week’s ‘Owambe Saturday’

This weekend, Sir Shina Peters will serenade viewers of the Africa Magic ‘Owambe’ show. The show is aimed at bringing viewers the best entertainment through electrifying performances from top music bands in the country. It is DStv’s way of connecting lovers of ‘Owambe’ parties to what they cherish even as restrictions on parties through physical distancing continue.

‘Owambe’, borrowed from the Yoruba language, is not just a Yoruba culture alone anymore. It is the best word for describing the Nigerian spirit of celebration that is characterized by pomp, extravaganza and paparazzi, luxury, lavish spending, and lots of food, music, and dance. It is an important part of living and being a Nigerian.

The headliner for this week’s party is the king of Afro-juju himself, Sir Shina Peters. His music is a blend of the best of Fela’s Afro and the beauty of the late Ayinde Barrister’s Fuji, mixed with the fast-pitched heavy drumming and swings of disco lovers.

Sir Shina Peters is a legend in the Nigerian music arena. His 1989 album titled ‘Ace’ (Afro-juju series 1) remains a masterpiece to this day. But this album was not the introduction of Shina Peters into the music industry; he had always been hanging about the corridors of music since he began singing at a very young age and apprenticed to many great names during the time. He was once with the band of Chief Ebenezer Obey, then moved with the sensational General Prince Adekunle’s band. Under this band, Shina Peters acquired the skills needed for playing the piano and the guitar and developed his singing talent.

But his most prolific period was when he teamed up with Segun Adewale and the duo had the world of music at their feet. The ‘Sir Shina Adewale and the International Superstars’ as they chose to be called, was a mixture of raw musical talent, nothing juju music in Nigeria had yet seen. Their outputs were a masterful display of instrumentation, rich philosophy, electrifying rhythm and melody, something yet unknown to the world; and with nine albums to their credit, the band seemed destined to conquer the world. But things fell apart between them and Shina Peters went solo.

Sir Shina Peters would find redemption from this break-up from Segun Adewale with his 1989 album ‘Ace’. This album was Shina Peters’ definitive album; a fusion of rhythm and dance and polyphony, which he named Afro-juju. This album made Shina Peters a force to be reckoned with in the music scene, as he toured continents with his music, with great reception each time. Over thirty years after, the album still retains its freshness and ability to move people to dance.

Today, his songs are enjoyed by people of all cultures during events but have become a precious part of Yoruba culture and tradition. Played during naming and wedding ceremonies, housewarming, birthdays, burials and other occasions, his songs provide the vibes that mobilise society, promoting unity and love.

In this week’s Africa Magic Owambe Saturday, MultiChoice will be bringing the magic and heat of an authentic ‘Owambe’ experience to the rooms of viewers. Those who have missed Owambes for weeks can have a feel of a first-rate performance by Sir Shina Peters.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment… Read Full Story

The Twitter accounts of some of the US most prominent political and business leaders, from Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, were hacked Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam, Bloomberg reports… Read Full Story

The World Health Organisation and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have warned of an alarming decline in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines around the world because of… Read Full Story

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to upgrade the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State to a University of Technology… Read Full Story

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a projected budget of N12.66 trillion… Read Full Story

THE Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has urged airlines and airport workers to be strict in doing their work, assuring them that all arms of government and the Presidential Taskforce, (PTF) woud back and protect them in doing the right thing… Read Full Story

WITH the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous impact on air travels in particular, safety awareness has doubled if not tripled amongst air travelers for obvious reasons… Read Full Story

Aggrieved chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who reportedly lost out in the power game at the party national secretariat under the leadership of its axed national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday took their pound of flesh from a perceived footsoldier of the former APC national chairman… Read Full Story

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination Appeal Committee for the Party’s Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20 has cleared the axed aspirant… Read Full Story

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has approved that private schools across the country will benefit from a N2.3 trillion stimulus package it recently announced to support businesses affected by the… Read Full Story

WITH the impact of the COVID-19 on the aviation sector, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has declared that it has no intention of increasing school fees even as it hinted that it was working frantically to resume training in line with the guidelines as issued by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority… Read Full Story

THERE is no doubting the fact that fraud rings have become a pandemic in the country. While the embarrassment was largely confined to its shores before now, an international dimension has been introduced in recent times. First was the arrest in August last year of Obinwanne Okeke, Chief Executive Officer of the… Read Full Story