Meet BBNaija House decorator, Olajumoke Ogunnaike

Today, we have young interior designers in Nigeria striving to meet the growing demands for interior design services, and no one exemplifies this growing need more than Olajumoke Ogunnaike of ‘Lefteye’s Signatures’, the outfit behind the art direction of the BBNaija House.

The new season of BBNaija has returned to overwhelming acclaim, with many praising the attention to detail and vibrancy in the design aesthetic. Ogunnaike once again sits at the creative helm and we sit with her to find out what makes her tick creatively, and what her experience has been working on Africa’s biggest television production.

Olajumoke Ogunnaike (Lefteye’s signatures)

Describe your experience working on BBNaija last season?

Without mincing words, every work comes with its own challenge. The experiences and challenges faced during other projects we’ve handled made us better prepared and made our work experience much easier. Talking about handling the pressure that came with the BBNAIJA – Pepper them project. To add to this, there was positive energy around me from the Red Pepper team that gave me then.

What was the most tasking/challenging design you worked on in the house this season?

The most tasking and challenging design I worked on in the house is still the garden area; the time it took to complete the beautiful mural, being at mother nature’s mercy and praying several times that the rain seizes also at this period coordinating about 20 of my team members on a particular wall with me not having control over the weather and with a slim timeline counting down got to me… but I’m glad we pulled through.

When given a project, what is your creative and work process?

Put in its simplest form, I would say it’s a succession of thoughts and actions leading to original final production; We get the brief, plan, delegates and get the job done but the most interesting part is birthing fresh ideas during a work process. It just comes effortlessly, and we go with the flow.

What impact has the COVID-19 pandemic had on your business?

Just as it has its downsides, it also had a positive effect. When we sensed that the drop in demand for our services was sole because clients were scared of the pandemic and high on safety from the team we put on our projects, we had to up our standards and got appropriate PPE kits to keep both the team and our clients safe in their haven.

