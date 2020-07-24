Nnewi road crash claims two lives, injured seven

Two persons on Thursday lost their lives in a fatal multiple road traffic crash that occurred near Organizer Filling Station, along Nnewi-Otolo Road, Anambra State.

Tribune Online learnt the vehicles involved includes an Astra Shuttle Bus with registration number ABN621YP, a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number AGL739DX and a Honda Kymco motorcycle without the registration number.

The Anambra State Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Pascal Anigbo, who confirmed the accident in a statement in Awka, on Friday, said a total of nine people (6 males and 3 females) were involved in the crash.

Anigbo said two victims (1 male and 1 female), were rushed to Akwudo Hospital Nnewi, by sympathizers, before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Unit Command, where they were confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital.

And that the crash was reportedly caused by over-speeding and Loss of Control.

Meanwhile, the State Sector Commander, FRSC, Mr Andrew A. Kumapayi, while condoling with the families of the dead victims, strongly warns drivers against driving above recommended speed limits, especially within built-up areas.

He also advises drivers to always drive with common sense speed limits and tolerate other road users to avoid roach crash.

