McPherson Varsity VC visits UI, seeks collaboration

THE vice chancellor of McPherson University (McU), Seriki Sotayo, Professor Francis Igbasan, has expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with great institutions like the University of Ibadan (UI).

He made this known during a courtesy visit to the vice chancellor of the Nigeria’s premier university, Professor Kayode Adebowale.

Professor Igbasan, who eulogised Professor Adebowale for his determination and commitment to academic excellence, said McPherson University is ready to partner with the University of Ibadan due to its track records of excellence in the last 73 years.

He stressed that the McPherson University would appreciate a robust partnership that would further expose the institution’s nursing students.

On his part, the VC of UI, Professor Kayode Adebowale, thanked Professor Igbasan for the initiative which he described as very noble and welcoming.

Professor Igbasan, who assumed duties over a week ago, said his goal was to expand the frontiers of learning and to position McU among the topnotch universities not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

“We are ready to partner with great universities like the UI in relevant disciplines such as Nursing Science and in other important disciplines. My administration is running with a grand vision of repositioning McU as one of the best universities,” he said.

Similarly, the McU new helmsman also paid a visit to the Provost and Deputy Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Professors Yinka Omigbodun and Professor Fatai Adeniyi respectively and described the outcome of the visit as ‘very positive.’

He said that “the essence was on how the University of Ibadan could be of assistance to McPherson University especially in area of our Nursing Science programme.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE