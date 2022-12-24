Mayowa Dahunsi set for ‘Saturated Praise’: Second Edition

Gospel musician, Mayowa Dahunsi, is set to deliver another outstanding performance at the second edition of Saturated Praise, come December 28, 2022.

In a conversation with Saturday Tribune, the Ekiti State -born musician said he had always looked forward to performing in concerts and would take the opportunity provided him and others by Evangelist Owoyemi Olutoyin Rachel, organiser of the annual concert.

“I am grateful to God and I thank the organisers for considering me worthy to be on their stage with other Gospel greats. This is going to be a huge event,” he said.

The 3-in-1 event, slated for the NUT (Nigeria Union of Teachers) House, Oluyole estate, Ibadan, Oyo State, will mark the 21 years on stage of Rachel, also known as Okoto Jesu Kristi, 30 years remembrance anniversary of popular actor, I. Show Pepper and an award ceremony.

Slated to begin with a red carpet session from 11:00 am, other artistes that will perform are: Sade Taiwo Bamise, Christiana Oloyede, Bolaji Omikunle, A.K. Sax, Mayowa Ayinde, Owoyemi Favour, Yemi Owolabi, Cletus and Drumsvoice of Jesus.

