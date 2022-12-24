APC candidate, Akintunde, donates streetlights to Agidigbo FM, community

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Oyo Central Senatorial District, Dr Yunus Akintunde, has donated 15 solar-powered streetlights for the benefit of a radio station, Agidigbo FM and residents of its immediate host community at Rainbow Junction, Iwo Road–Ojoo Expressway, Ibadan.

The former Oyo State Commissioner for Works also paid for the participation of 500 indigent children in a Children’s Christmas carnival that will be hosted by the radio station.

At the inauguration of the streetlights, Akintunde said: “I facilitated this project based on goodwill. I have been serving the people, providing infrastructure, electricity and giving them water.

“I believe I can initiate laws that will help in electricity distribution and enhancement of the security system of my people, which will in turn make agricultural productivity efficient.”

On the sponsorship of the indigent children, he said: “Not every child comes from a rich home. I have been in their position and I have experienced how you will feel when your mates pay to attend a Christmas party. It is not for their parents but for the children. They will be happy even when they are not talking and their spirits will be praying for me.”

He implored the people to vote for him and all other APC candidates in the in the state and across the country in forthcoming general election.

The chairman Agidigbo FM, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, on behalf of members of staff of the radio station and the people living in its immediate environment, thanked Akintunde.

Hamzat said: “We really appreciate you. I believe you will do more when you get elected.”

In a remark, ace broadcaster, Alhaji AbdulRasaq Abdul-Ganeey, popularly known as Mr GRA, expressed gratitude to Akintunde for using his influence to make others comfortable without discrimination.