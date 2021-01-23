Mayegun Wasiu Ayinde’s other side

Top musician and the Mayegun of Yorubaland, King Wasiu Ayinde, K1 is known to his friends and admirers as a jolly good fellow and a kind man. Not many know the singer as a no-nonsense man who doesn’t hide his mood and avoids disrespect.

The Mayegun showed that side to the world a few days ago at a public function in Ibadan.

It was a birthday ceremony with the high and mighty in attendance. K1 was having a swell time, doing what he knows best and the guests were obviously enjoying the moment when the unexpected happened.

The music stopped and the Mayegun refused to sing again. The people pleaded and begged, but the musician would not budge.

It took the effort of his close pal, Chief Akinade Fijabi, to get him back on the stage as the musician voiced his displeasure at the conduct of some of the guests who stepped on his foot.

Wasiu Ayinde dresses to the hilt whenever he goes to a function. The Mayegun’s official cloth is usually white and he combines that with an expensive designer footwear. Mayegun’s mood was fouled at the party when an over-excited fan soiled his shoes.

