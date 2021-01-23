Seye Kehinde plans City People’s Silver Jubilee

City People Magazine, Nigeria’s leading celebrity journal, has announced plans to commemorate its 25th year anniversary this year with various programmes and activities.

The oldest surviving celebrity magazine in Nigeria was founded in November 1996 by Seye Kehinde, a veteran journalist, who rose to become the Editor of Tempo Magazine in his early 30s. The magazine was established 25 years ago to mirror the lifestyles of celebrities in Nigeria and has over the years grown to become the undisputed leader in the soft-sell sector.

City People Publisher, Seye Kehinde said, “In the spirit of our Silver Jubilee anniversary, CityPeople has lined up special programmes that will run from January to December 2021 to commemorate a major milestone.

“The programmes will run across all media platforms, aims to celebrate the enduring City People brand as well as icons and personalities who have made a monumental mark in various industries from Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Society, and corporate leaders.

“We shall be looking back on our editions in the past 25 years to celebrate men and women of substance who have also remained relevant and in the spotlight for the last 25 years and still counting.”

“We shall be producing 25 Special pull-outs to be spread over the next 12 months for our teeming readers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

South-West Speakers Rally Support For Tinubu’s Rumoured Presidential Ambition

The rumoured ambition of former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run for the office of the President in 2023 is gradually becoming a reality as current and former speakers of houses of assembly in the South-West have thrown their weight behind the…

No Harm Must Befall Bishop Kukah, CAN Warns

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cautioned those threatening the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, to stop their unlawful actions and also asks the security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the…

Kukah: Nigerians Have Right To Live Freely In Any Part Of Nigeria, Ortom Replies Muslim Group

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious and political affiliations to uphold unity, peace and dialogue as the panacea for the myriad of problems confronting the country. The governor’s advice is coming on the heels of the statement credited to a group known as Muslim…

Your Govt Brought Reversal Of Fortune To Nigerians, PDP Tells Buhari

Against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari call for critics to consider what he inherited, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated administration for allegedly reversing the country’s fortune in the five years it has been in office…

Consider What We Met When Criticizing Us, Buhari Tells Nigerian Elite

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told the Nigerian elite that when they criticize his administration, they should take into consideration the state of the country before he assumed power. Speaking at the presidential villa, Abuja when he received in audience Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive…

Covid-19 Vaccines: Kano Gets Highest Allocation As Cross River Gets 1023 Doses For Its 3.8 Million Population

Cross River State with a population of 3.8 million will take home 1,023 doses of COVID-9 vaccines according to the data for the distribution of the vaccines released by the Federal Government of Nigeria in Abuja. In the data released by the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, the 36 states and FCT would, in the interim share 100,000 doses, while awaiting…