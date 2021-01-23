Terry Waya rebounds

Billionaire, Terry Waya, is gradually stepping out of the dark. The businessman, who went missing from the social circuit for unknown reasons, is plotting his comeback and from all indications, it’s going to be grand.

The socialite first tested the strength of his approval as he declared massive support for his son, Kidwaya, at the Big Brother Naija House and since then has not backed out of the public glare as he mastered the use of the social media to promote himself, his businesses, dreams and other activities.

The senior Waya is using all to advantage and gathers a massive followership of youths that he mentors daily on topics bordering on Leadership and Skills Acquisition to prepare for the future.

The businessman who adores luxury living is gradually becoming a rallying point for many Nigerian youths in business, entertainment and public service.

