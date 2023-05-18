The current state of insecurity in the country has been described as a major obstacle to the success of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This was stated by a Professor of the Department of Counselling and Human Development Studies, University of Ibadan, Rotimi Animasahun, Thursday, on the occasion of the celebration of the 50 years anniversary of the scheme at the Multi-Purpose Hall, NYSC State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital.

Animasahun, who spoke on the theme, ‘NYSC: Five Decades of Fostering National Unity and Development’ at the anniversary lecture, said one of the main objectives of the scheme, which is fostering national unity and inclusion has been hindered in recent times.

The Professor said the scheme which was established due to a deficit of unity among Nigerians, with the aim of encouraging solidarity, love and harmony is in grave danger due to a series of terrorism, kidnappings and ritual killings.

“NYSC was established right after the civil war to encourage solidarity, harmony and love. It was based on the need for cohesion and national unity. After the war, there was a need to foster national unity among Nigerians, thus, NYSC was established.

“The scheme had the objectives of promoting citizen participation, building democratic institutions, acquiring a spirit of self-reliance and shared experiences, and raising the moral tone of Nigerian youths, among others.

“But all of that is now heavily threatened by the spate of insecurity in all parts of the country. Terrorism, kidnapping and ritual killing have dealt a huge blow to the scheme,” he said.

Furthermore, he explained that despite the known challenges of the NYSC programme, it has recorded a series of successes since its inception.

“Looking away from the challenges, Nigerian youths are now exposed to modes of living with people in different parts of Nigeria, as well as being more accommodating and religiously tolerant.

“There is also the part of the strength of service and humility, as is the motto of the scheme. Other successes include the likes of sharing ideas to strengthen bonds and friendships, inter-tribal marriages, breaking tribal, religious and ethnic bias, as well as getting skill acquisition opportunities.”





Animasahun also added that” NYSC at 50 is really a huge landmark, worthy of celebrating. It has done much good for Nigerians. Strengthening ties among Nigerians.

“Without being immodest, NYSC has helped to revitalize the affinity among diverse nationalities of the Nigerian nation and bolstered the values of respect for the culture, religions and customs being practised by each of the ethnic groups.”

He added that the program’s scope needs to be expanded to take care of the ever-growing number of youths mobilized for national service.

He noted that the NYSC had introduced laudable initiatives including Community Development Service (CDS) and Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), noting that starter packs should be provided for the corps members to curb the rate of unemployment in the country.

“The government should be able to provide for these teeming youths and widening the scope of NYSC will go a long way, especially in rectifying the issue of unemployment rate in the country.”

“There should be a sort of provision for corps members passing out of the scheme many of them would want to further their education, let there be a provision in this regard to encourage them. Some may want to venture into business let there be adequate funding because the youths are the strength of the nation.”

Earlier, the Oyo state NYSC coordinator, Mr Odoba Abel said he is proud to be identified with the scheme, as it has contributed massively to fostering national unity and development.

Odoba, who was represented by Assistant Director, Corps inspection and monitoring, Mrs Olusesi Olabimpe said the scheme is growing stronger and has contributed immensely to nation-building.

He said “despite the challenges which are known to everyone, we have recorded so much success too numerous to mention. This scheme has been a blessing and has led to us living in unity and oneness.”

One of the high points of the occasion was the presentation of awards, with heads of security agencies, corps employers, traditional and religious leaders, staff and Corps members present.

The 50th Anniversary celebration is aimed at showcasing the scheme’s

accomplishment over the years and highlight its achievements, especially in youth development and its contributions to the socio-economic growth of the country.

