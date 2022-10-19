Matching colours to create a statement

Matching colours is a big deal for many people to create a fashion statement that people will notice and for professionals that meet clients regularly, knowing how to combine colours goes a long way in creating the right appearance.

One of the best ways to lean about colour combination is through what is called the colour wheel; a circular figure that explains the relationships between colours and is used to create color schemes.

The colour wheel highlights the strength of the classes of colour and they can be mixed them to get other colours and create a particular overall look and effect.

When combining colours, ensure there is harmony in the mixing, colour harmony refers to pairings that are visually pleasing and provide a sense of visual order.

Maintain colour temperature by mixing warm colors with cool colors to create a balanced look for all occasions.

Use safe colours that do not stand make you feel out of place and add a little colour for flair.

Mix complementary colours that opposite each other in shade.

Wear accessories that don’t match if you are not going for a full monochrome look.

Mix neutral colors as base to use brighter colors

Don’t use pattern on print designs. Designed materials should be mixed with plain colours.

