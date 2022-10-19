Tackling present, future battles of life in Remilekun Jaiyeola’s In The Beginning There Was Poetry

IN the beginning was poetry, the poems were with poets, and they were chanted by bards for entertainment at festivals. From the hawkers of goods at the market square to the town criers at the village square; from the commuters at the motor parks to the hunters of games in the bush, people savour the delight of poetry everywhere around them. Poetry is life since it offers aesthetic forms of expression that depict life in its variety and entirety.

‘In The Beginning There Was Poetry’ is a collection of 50 poems written by Remilekun Jaiyeola and published in 2022 by OAK Initiative, a publishing arm of OAK Foundation, a charity organisation aimed at supporting indigent students, widows and the fatherless in Africa. The poems capture life experiences, thoughts and feelings of the poet.

Introducing the collection, the poet writes, ‘In this anthology of poems, you’ll find a range of themes and styles, from the deeply personal to the universal’. Along that line of thought, those poems that are considered personal are 29 in number while the universal poems are 21. In the personal poems, the poet’s presence is felt in them. The universal poems are centred around people including the poet and his audience. Most of the poems are written from the first-person point of view.

The personal poems are, ‘Decided’, ‘A New World’, ‘A Tree’, ‘Younger Self’, ‘My Sadness’, ‘Once’, ‘I am A Poet’, ‘Warrior’, ‘Dragon-Slayer’, ‘Aching Soul’, ‘Distant Memory’, ‘Aliens In The Night’, ‘Afraid’, ‘Growing Old’, ‘Open Eyes’, ‘A Strange Place’, ‘The Wind Blows’, ‘There Is A Place’, ‘Left My Home’, ‘Nostalgia’, ‘Memories Are Like Flowers’, ‘I Was’, ‘Broken Vessels’, ‘Temptation’, ‘I Was Young’, ‘Wasted My Youth’, ‘I Am’, ‘Searching For Answers’ and ‘A Reminder’.

Those considered universal are, ‘Life Is A Game’, ‘Today’, ‘Possibilities’, ‘The Anxiety’, ‘The Cycle’, ‘We’re Still Here’, ‘Some People’, ‘Not Perfect’, ‘Life Is A Journey’, ‘Sell Your Soul’, ‘Seasons’, ‘A Baby’, ‘When We Call Him’, ‘A New Sound’, ‘Where The Magic Happens’, ‘The Modern Age’, ‘The Sun Sinks’, ‘Like A Baby’, ‘The Meaning of Life’, ‘Mystery’ and ‘Knowledge Is A River’.

In all these poems, the poet expresses the themes of love, hatred, life, living, death, sadness, fear, gladness, pain, pleasure, bravery, loneliness, memory etc.

Expectedly, in most of the poems, the poet uses free verse with varied rhythms and beats. Few of the poems are lyrical with rhymes. ‘I Am’ is an example of poems with ‘Ing’ rhyming scheme: I am a seeker, / And I will never stop seeking. / The world is a mystery, / And I will never stop digging / I am a wanderer, / And I will never stop wandering. / The road is my home, / And I will never stop exploring / I am a listener, / And I will never stop listening. The meters in this poem are very clear and direct. ‘Left My Home’ and ‘There Is A Place’ are two examples of poems with rhyming schemes: In Left My Home, The day I left my home,/ I left behind the farm, / The house and barn, / the woods and trees, / The sun that shone on me. / Felt strange but free / I left behind a life of peace, / A place where I could roam, / But now I’m here in this city, / And wished I have not left my home. Chanting this poem is like chanting an incantation – very lyrical. The poem, ‘There Is A Place’ is very soothing and comforting: There is a place I want to go, / A thing I want to know / A plant I want to grow / And nurture in a row / What would deny me this place? / Is it time, money or space / I move a little closer / To get me to the place. These three poems can be easily adapted into a rap music.

This collection features some poems of the same thematic concerns that can easily flow into each other. For example, the following six poems are of the same concern: ‘Life Is A Game’, ‘Mystery’, ‘The Meaning of Life’, ‘Life Is A Journey’, ‘I Am’ and ‘Warrior’. In Life Is A Game, life is being portrayed as a game or puzzle or journey’ similarly in The Meaning of Life, life is also seen as a journey or a game or something that is more than a journey or a game. ‘The Meaning of Life’ is full of rhetorical questions which the poet attempts to answer in ‘Mystery’ and ‘Life Is A Journey’: In Mystery, the poet believes that life is a mystery but also a choice. And In ‘Life Is A Journey’, the poet opines that life is not an easy journey. So, whatever the world or life is, the poet is prepared for it as shown in ‘I Am’: The poet is a seeker, wanderer, listener, explorer and digger. And in ‘Warrior’, the poet can face anything.

In all, the language is rich and flexible with imageries drawn from the nature – animals, trees, sun etc. Other literary devices such as metaphor, simile, personification, hyperbole, repetition and alliteration feature prominently in most of the poems to make them bubbles and breathe in the mind of the reader. However, there are few semantic and syntax errors as well as some collocations. For example, in ‘Sell Your Soul’, the poet writes, ‘Would you sell your soul? For the love of a friend, / would you break your rules? or your soul to save them? In the first two lines the poet refers to a single soul and a friend afterwards a single friend becomes ‘Them’.

Remilekun Jaiyeola has succeeded in evoking emotions and feelings that can inspire the readers to take a second look at life for a paradigm change and motivate them to face the present and the future battles of life. I recommend this poetry book to schools and poetry lovers.

