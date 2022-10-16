4-year-old boy dies as flood ravages over 65 Delta communities

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
4-year-old boy dies as flood ravages over 65 Delta communities

A four-year-old boy has been confirmed dead at Omosuomo town as flood submerges over 65 communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The communities affected included Okwagbe Water-skier, Okwagbe Inland, Ophorigbala, Otutuama, Otor-Edo, Otu-Jeremi, Agbowhiame, Edjophe, Iwhrekan, Ughevwughe, Iwhrekeka, Esaba, Ighwrogun, Erhuwaren, Obi-Ayagha, Okwemor, Otor-Owahwa, Ewu-Otor, Orere, Assah, Etefe, Gbaregolor, Olodiama, Omafuvwe, Edjekuo, Omosuomo-Inland, Omosuomo-Waterside, Okuama, Ogoda, Alagbabri, Ofrukama.

Others are Ososo-Urhie, Ekameta, Oyan, Arhavwarien, Okparebe, Olota, Okpavuerhe, Ophori, Akperhe, Oviri, Umolo, Agbon, Aloba, Ovwodokpokpor, Ogoni, Okpare, Effurun–Otor, Otegbo, Egbo-Ideh, Otitiri, Ekrokpe, Ovwieki, Oginibo, Ighwre-Okun, Okparabe, Eyara, Imode, Agbaghare and many others.

President of all Communities President Generals in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Chief Henry Abizor, who spoke with journalists, said almost all communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area have been submerged by the ravaging flood.

He noted that a child of about four years old, Oghenevweta Kenuke was killed by the flood at Omosuomo town, houses, farmlands, and properties worth billions of naira were destroyed.

According to him, we are still intensifying efforts to know the extent of the damage because there are areas we can no longer reach until the flood recedes.

He appealed to the Governor of Delta state, Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Council, Hon. Dr Richard Kofi and the authority of the Delta State Emergency Management Agency came to their aid.

According to him, “we need a camp for those displaced by the flood to enable those who are willing to help to come to their aid.”

Efforts to reach the Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Council proved abortive as he did not answer calls made to his mobile phone.

