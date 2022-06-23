Matawalle’s defection: PDP appeal suffers setback

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
Zamfara Governor, Matawalle
The appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the Federal Appeal Court, Sokoto division over the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State from the party to All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered a setback.
After the trial on Wednesday in Sokoto, the presiding Judge, Justice AA Gumel, reserved the ruling till further notice.
The PDP had approached the Appeal Court in Sokoto to seek the removal of the governor over his defection from the PDP to APC.
The plaintiffs (PDP) argued that the defendant (Matawalle) is not fit to continue to parade himself as the governor since he was elected on the platform of the PDP.
However, Justice Gumel noted the position of the court to reserve the ruling on the matter till further notice.


Recall, in a similar case before the Gusau Federal High Court over the governor’s defection, the appellants also demanded that the court remove the governor and compel him to refund the salaries he collected from the time of his defection to date.
However, the Gusau Federal High Court presided over by Justice AA Bappa not only dismissed the case but awarded a  substantial cost to be paid to the defendant (Matawalle).
Meanwhile, the state chapter of the APC has reacted to the recent judgement of the Appeal Court in Sokoto.
According to a statement by the ruling party in the state, through the state Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau and made available to the Tribune Online on Thursday, the APC noted that it is time for PDP to focus on election rather than wasting its time on a wild goose chase.
”The APC in Zamfara state will continue to be stronger and is the only reliable party that will earn the trust of Zamfara state electorates in 2023. ”

 

 

