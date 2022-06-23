Lalong commissions new NASCO cornflakes plant in Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has commissioned a state of art multi-billion naira NASCO Foods Limited Cornflakes Plant in furtherance of the company’s philosophy of providing quality of life to humanity across generations.

Speaking before the commissioning at the premises of the company, Governor Lalong pointed out that since the establishment of NASCO in 1963, it has been providing leadership among its numerous competitors and mentorship to many young industrialists who have admired and sometimes tried to imitate its products.

The Governor added that NASCO was one of the few companies around whose chronicles can be written alongside the history of Plateau State and Nigeria, as it bears all the hallmarks of endurance, durability, immense potential, and a unique talent for survival.

It is therefore instructive to note that since it began its operations 57 years ago, millions of Nigerians from the post-independence generation, to young Nigerians today have all been able to share almost identical experiences from having used the different product categories which NASCO has come to be known for.

“On a larger economic scale, long before Government started to promote self-sufficiency in food production – a policy which encouraged Nigerians to produce what they eat, NASCO’s adoption of the policy of backwards integration in sourcing maize as its chief input for the production of cornflakes had empowered thousands of farmers on the Plateau and across many locations in central Nigeria.

“This had directly impacted on the volume and quality of the maize that its suppliers were cultivating. Cumulatively, this process now integrates into the Buhari administration’s drive to develop the agriculture commodity supply chain, for which maize has been recognised as one of the most important commodities. The overall goal of this initiative, of course, is the creation of jobs and wealth for Nigerians” he said.

He said the company has not only deepened its presence in Jos, but has endured all the challenges that emerged at various times which led to the exodus of many investors from the State.

In his address the Chairman/CEO of NASCO, Dr Attia Nasreddin said the new plant has a cutting-edging and is among the best in the world adding that the new plant will continue to flake the rich yellow maize in ensuring that NASCO cornflakes are fortified with vitamin A.

According to him, this is done in recognition of the high levels of vitamin A deficiency that has been reported in Nigeria’s population adding that nearly 30 per cent among children, 19 per cent among pregnant women, and 13 per cent among nursing mothers suffer this deficiency.





Dr Nasreddin further disclosed that NASCO cornflakes have been endorsed by the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) as an assured ready-to-eat Cereal meal enriched with vitamins adding that the new plant will be a capacity multiplier, allowing the company to deliver high-quality and affordable cornflakes with all of their natural goodness remaining intact as they are enjoyed by tens of millions of Nigerians and Sub-Sahara consumers.

He further added that NASCO’s journey since 1963 has been inspired by its founder’s vision of enriching the lives of its customers by always providing them with products of superior quality and value.

The Chairman added that the founder laid the ground for the company’s purposeful led culture and story of innovation, diversification and growth that have resulted from an unwavering commitment to that path.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP