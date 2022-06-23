NEDC launches education fund, scholarship portal in Gombe

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has launched an Education Endowment Fund as well as a Scholarship Portal in its determination to help people of the North-East geopolitical zone in exploring their potential for positive contributions.

The NEDC also launched a block of three classrooms in Government Day Comprehensive Junior Secondary School, Kwami, Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe State as a pilot scheme to be provided in each of the 11 Local Government Areas of Gombe State.

A new set of 500 KVA Generators was also donated to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe while 500 units of Houses under construction at the Western Byepass, were also inspected.

Gombe State Deputy Governor, Manasseh Daniel Jatau, who represented the State Governor, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya at the launch, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the NEDC which has been contributing immensely to improving the lives of citizens in the region.

He said that ever since the establishment of the NEDC, the commission has pursued its mandate vigorously to ensure capacity building and human capital development, reduction of the high illiteracy rate, and extreme poverty of the region among others.





He lamented the destructive activities of Boko Haram Group which have lasted for some years, however, expressed happiness that their activities are being checkmated and scaled down by security agencies, concerned citizens, volunteer groups and Governors of the North East.

He said, “Gombe state has at all times shown the greatest political will to support, liaise, cooperate and learn from development partners, the NEDC being no exceptions.

“For emphasis, let me acknowledge that the programmes, today cover education, shelter and capacity building, and human capacity development. All these relate to the various goals of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations,” he said.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, who was represented by Group Captain Sadiq Shehu, said the activities of Boko Haram have created a setback in the education sector and compounded the poverty level and unemployment in the region.

The Minister explained that the investment in education is aimed at changing the wrong ideologies of insurgents, and reversing the level of illiteracy and unemployment among others.

Earlier, Managing Director and Chief Executive NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali informed the gathering that apart from launching the Education Endowment Fund and Scholarship Portal, the commission will present starter packs to 198 Graduates of the ICT Training Programme.

He disclosed that the Commission has upgraded three schools in Gombe State, and is liaising with other sectors of the economy to know their areas of need for intervention.

Some of the graduands and beneficiaries of the Starter Packs, Jamilu Ibrahim and Samaila Danjuma appreciated the NEDC for assisting them and creating them a means of livelihood pledging to make good use of the opportunity given them.