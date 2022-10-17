MAPOLY students disrupt ongoing examination over hike in tuition fee

Students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, on Monday morning, blocked all entries into the state-owned institution, protesting the hike in tuition fee.

The protesting students accused the school management of extortion and illegal fees.

Tribune Online learnt that the students had barricaded the main entry as early as 6.30 am chanting solidarity songs.

This development affected the ongoing second-semester examination.

Some of the placards carried by the students read: “We no be rich kids, na why we come MAPOLY,” “#Say No To Unreasonable Increment Now!!!” “Say no to extortion” and “Bring back our 60/40% what is new on the portal,” among others.

The Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State, Simeon Damilola, while speaking with newsmen called for the reversal of all increased fees.

“Today, we have commenced actions to protest the mismanagement, corruption and inhumane policies in MAPOLY.

“We demand that a reversal should be made on all increased and newly introduced fees.

“We demand that the state government set up a panel of enquiry to investigate how funds going into the school are expended.

“We are disheartened to converge here today, not for celebration but to decry the suffering and panic the management of the MAPOLY has subjected us to as students.

“Our offence as Nigerian students is that we want to be educated and the Dr Adeoye Odedeji-led management of MAPOLY is saying education is not for the poor.

“A few months ago in the last academic session, tuition fees for both ND and HND students were increased, including part-time students whose figure is not accurately given.

“Without considering the economic conditions of parents and guardians, tuition fees were increased outrageously again for two consecutive sessions. This is the highest level of discomfort any management could think of putting the students through.”

