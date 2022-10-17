Army honours eleven retiring personnel in Imo

The retirees bowed out after a brief ceremony conducted by Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze barracks, Owerri weekend.
In his appreciation, the COAS, represented by the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman presented awards for meritorious service to the officers among whom were Master Warrant Officers Jonathan Duniya, Franklin Onuoha, IIiyasu Gobir, Suleiman Mohammed and Bola Ojo.
Others were Warrant Officers Clerk Dishan, Ofem Owai, Ojadi Okwudili, Bello Mohammed, Ngwu Theophilus and Chukwu Uko.
The COAS congratulated the officers on a successful retirement and thanked God for keeping them all alive.
According to him, no amount of money, honour or material things would be enough to repay the officers for their unalloyed services, rendered to the nation while they served.
He said: “We are here today to express our appreciation to the 26 Regular Recruit Intake for your great service to the nation, having committed 35 years of the substantial part of your productive life to the course of defending Nigeria”.
He reminded them that discharging from the system is not disconnecting from it, adding that a military man will always remain a military man.
The Army boss also appreciated the wives of the officers for remaining supportive of their spouses throughout their years of service and urged the officers to create time for their families.
He also advised serving officers to emulate the retirees and to embrace discipline in the discharge of their duties, as a core value.
In his opening remarks, the Commander, the 34 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Lt.-Col. A. A. Abolade, said that the retiring officers began their journey with the military in 1987 and deserved to be celebrated.
He urged them to make judicious use of their retirement benefits and to desist from indulging in illicit conduct capable of denting the image of the force.
In his comment, the representative of Governor Hope Uzodimma and Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mr Ugorji O. Ugorji, commended the officers for their various contributions to the restoration of peace in the state.
The event was attended by all Heads of Security Agencies in Imo as well as friends and families of the retiring officers.
