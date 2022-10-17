Army honours eleven retiring personnel in Imo

The 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, Imo State has honoured 11 retired officers of the 26 Regular Recruit Intake after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

The retirees bowed out after a brief ceremony conducted by Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze barracks, Owerri weekend.

In his appreciation, the COAS, represented by the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman presented awards for meritorious service to the officers among whom were Master Warrant Officers Jonathan Duniya, Franklin Onuoha, IIiyasu Gobir, Suleiman Mohammed and Bola Ojo.

Others were Warrant Officers Clerk Dishan, Ofem Owai, Ojadi Okwudili, Bello Mohammed, Ngwu Theophilus and Chukwu Uko.

The COAS congratulated the officers on a successful retirement and thanked God for keeping them all alive.

According to him, no amount of money, honour or material things would be enough to repay the officers for their unalloyed services, rendered to the nation while they served.