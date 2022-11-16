Managing dust allergies

Many people suffer from dust allergies but do not really understand what they are going through; for such people, sneezing and constant flu is a regular occurrence, however, sneezing, cold or flu isn’t the only symptom of dust allergies, some people experience stuffy and runny nose, watery eyes and itchy or reddish eyes.

For people with dust allergies, nowhere is completely safe as even in the safety of their homes, they are exposed to triggers from daily routine like sweeping, dusting or any other activity that can stir up dust particles for people to inhale. In fact, people with such allergies are exposed all year round .

People with dust allergies often suffer exposure more at home because dust mites are one of the most common indoor allergens which can trigger other ailments like asthma or cause eczema to pop up and it can give symptoms that are present all through the year.

Basic symptoms of dust allergies include wheezing, coughing, tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, itching and red, itchy or teary eyes while triggers are usually around living quarters; mold, dust mites, cockroaches, feathers, fur, pet hair and pollen.

Dust mite particles are often found in pillows, mattresses, carpeting and upholstered furniture. They float into the air when anyone vacuums, walks on a carpet or disturbs bedding and they settle once the disturbance is over and are not usually found in dry climates.

Also, a house does not necessarily have to be obviously dirty to trigger a dust mite allergy reaction because the particles are too tiny to be seen and cannot be removed using normal cleaning procedures; vigorous cleaning can make an allergic person’s symptoms worse.

Cockroaches live in all types of buildings and neighborhoods. Some people develop allergy symptoms when they are around cockroaches. Tiny particles from the cockroach are a common component of household dust and may be a cause of dust allergy.

Pets can cause problems for allergic patients in several ways too; their skin flakes, saliva and urine can cause allergic reactions, especially when combined with household dust. In households with birds, feathers and bird droppings can also become embedded in household dust and cause problems for people who are allergic to them.

Because most of the triggers can’t be eradicated completely in the environment, the first step towards managing dust allergy is to rearrange the home and routine to avoid over exposure to triggers.

Such rearrangement includes remove wall-to-wall carpets, curtains, and drapes particularly those that are heavy and retain dust, using a mask when dusting and cleaning, maintain relative humidity, restricting pet movement to particular areas and using mite-proof cases on mattresses and pillows or as seat covers.

The best step however in case of allergy symptoms is to consult an allergist to unravel the cause of symptoms so that it can be better managed or likely treatment; medication, allergy shots (subcutaneous immunotheraphy) or tablets called oral immunotherapy.

To manage a dust allergy, it’s best to avoid the things most likely to cause an allergic reaction. If it’s impossible to reduce exposure to indoor dust, allergist may recommend a prescription or over-the-counter medication like decongestants and antihistamines.