‘Women must get fair share in Nigeria’

As part of advocacy to ensure that the 35% affirmative action becomes a reality in Nigeria, women contesting for political positions have started an advocacy demanding for fair share in the political circuit.

Leading the advocacy is a female clergy and flagbearer of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), contesting for Oyo South Senatorial District, Rev. Adenike Victor-Tade, who believes that women haven’t been given a fair share in Nigeria.

According to her, the Nigerian society is facing serious challenges in its socioeconomic and political life and the country is a confronted with awful rampages and mischiefs of self serving politicians that had held the people hostage for long.

Rev. Victor-Tade, who emphasised the need to work towards pushing women to achieve their objectives while unveiling her manifesto as a candidate contesting for the Oyo South Senatorial District, emphasised that “we are denied our fair share in a country abundantly blessed by the almighty.”

She expressed the belief that Nigeria will ultimately form her nationhood on a solid foundation of vibrant political institutions that are being forged out of the ruggedness and commitment of the long suffering people, adding that it is the sacred responsibility of the legislative arm to enact good laws and pass resolutions that would bring about total transformation.

According to her, without women being given a pride of place, Nigeria will not attain its expected height as a nation

“ For us to get it right, only men and women of proven capacity, competence and integrity must be entrusted with that sacred responsibility of making the laws of our dear country. My mandate is to influence the social, economic and political transformation of Oyo South Senatorial District through good legislation, exemplary leadership and service to the people.

“I am determined to initiate, sponsor and support progressive bills and resolutions that will positively impact the lives of the people; to attract where possible, developmental projects to the senatorial district.

“I am a people centred woman who understands the challenges, hopes and aspirations of my people. I will through the instrumentality of the bills initiated and supported at the Senate impact positively the lives of the good people of Oyo South Senatorial District,” she said.

She concluded that the 2023 election is a make or mar process and the nation cannot afford to make miserable choices of leaders, adding that “ if you employ the best hands to run your private companies, we should have the best of us to run the affairs of this nation. We must get leadership right, not only at the center but across the states.”