Women have a lot of role to play in the fight against violence —Awosemusi

Modupe Awosemusi, a legal practitioner, child advocate, and the coordinator of the Oyo State Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team, in this interview by YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, talks about high rate of gender-based violence, how women enable violence, role of women in curbing violence and the effect of religion and tradition, amongst other issues.

Why is gender-based violence on the rise?

Globally, this may seem to be the case. And in Nigeria, based on reports, it seems to be on the increase; there are so many factors that could be said to be responsible for this, there seem to be increase in the incidences of Gender Based Violence (GBV) but this may not be the situation and may not be absolutely true. We hear more about cases today because of the awareness by the victims or populace to the fact that they can have unhindered access to justice; this in addition to the role of social media, determination to expose perpetrators and boldness to speak by more people has broken the jinx of silence; and these are some of the factors responsible for increase in the report of incidences, thereby shooting up the figures of reported cases unlike what it used to be, making it to appear like there’s a spike though we cannot rule out the fact that Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) is a daily occurrence in our society.

Are women enablers of violence?

Sometimes, yes

How?

Women are the ones used to carry out these acts especially harmful traditional practices like widowhood practices, FGM, inheritance, customary child custody, child/early marriage, human trafficking and child labour amongst others.

Also, when issues of abuse especially sexual abuse of minors occur and agencies responsible take it up, it is the mother that comes to beg that they should drop the case because they don’t want their family broken and they don’t want to have issues with their in-laws. They are the ones that quickly get threatened and intimidated into letting go of cases and this makes the perpetrators bold to continue.Often, they are also afraid of shaking the table because of internalised beliefs about gender roles and being seen as a bad woman. That’s how they enable violence unintentionally.

Do women have any role in curbing violence?

Yes. Women have a lot of role to play in the fight against violence. They must speak and stand against all those practices listed above. Also, they should support women, children and all victims, to have unhindered access to justice. Above all, training up children equally from cradle, supporting fellow women aspirations politically is a key role. Women should stand up and work together to bring perpetrators to justice.

How can women prove their worth to be seen beyond cheer leaders and sex objects?

The first step is to discover yourself as a woman because without this, nobody may discover you. It is after discovery that you can know your worth, have aspirations, share and pursue your aspirations. Women need to see themselves as individuals with ability to make exploits.

Does religion and tradition play a role in encouraging violence?

I don’t really want to talk about religion. If insistence to remain in abusive relationship by praying is an encouragement of violence by religion, I will say yes to your question.I don’t want to say more than that.

Can women be good leaders?

Yes, very well. Women have all it takes to occupy leadership positions and attain great feat, they have the talents, ability to multitask and intuition.

What is the role of mentorship and networking in the life of women?

Mentorship plays a very huge and good role in the life a human being, not only women. This enables the woman to tap into so many talents, ideas, experiences, etc especially when her mentors are well equipped in terms of all round experience. Iron sharpens iron and the person you move with has a way of sharpening your life.

Networking helps people; not only women. Your circle of influence determines a lot about your achievement and your altitude in life.

How will you rate Nigeria on the 35% affirmative action?

We are not there yet. Though there are attempts in various sectors in Nigeria, there is room for improvement. And I know with continuous efforts and advocacy, things will get better