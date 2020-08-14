Man remanded for alleged culpable homicide

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of one Onjefu Ajogi of Iga-Okpaya village, in APA Local Government Area of Benue for alleged culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Mrs Erdoo Ter did not take the plea of the accused person for want of jurisdiction but adjourned the case until Oct. 8, 2020, for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Regina Ishaya told the court that the case was reported by one Oche Solomon, at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ugbokpo, APA Local Government Area on July 29, 2020.

The complainant stated that the accused person attacked 30-year-old Adaji Gabriel, in his father in-law’s house.

He further stated that the accused person allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife on his neck, which made him bleed to death.

He said that the accused person was arrested and he confessed to committing the crime.

The prosecutor said the investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked the court for another date for mention.

She said that the offence of culpable homicide contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Penal Code of Benue 2004.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper…

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools that allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog, and do many other things…