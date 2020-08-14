People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari on why he did not use the military to overrun 2019 general elections.

President Buhari, while addressing Nigeria’s security chiefs and some governors, had stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could have used the military to overrun opposition states, but rather chose to be impartial during the 2019 general elections.

According to Buhari, his administration wanted to show Nigerians that it was humane.

Describing the statement as uncivil, chieftain of PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, stated that despite Buhari’s making Nigerians believe that he did not use military force in the 2019 Presidential elections, Nigerians were aware that such despotic and oppressive tactics were deployed to circumvent the electoral process and the wishes of Nigerians in past elections.

He alleged that Buhari’s statement was exactly in tandem with what his party, APC did to win the last presidential election.

He added that the tactic was deployed to win the elections in Ekiti, Osun, Kwara and Kogi states.

The former PDP governorship aspirant advised Nigerians to free themselves from APC bondage and ensure that they voted the party out of office in subsequent elections beginning with the election of Edo and Ondo states.

He wondered whether the Army has become Buhari’s personal property, alleging that under the President, APC has overrun, with security agency in conjunction with security agencies and INEC, dozens of elections since the outset of the regime both.

