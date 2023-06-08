Residents of Akula quarters in Babura town, Jigawa State, were left in a state of confusion when they discovered the lifeless body of a 31-year-old man named Usman Sani hanging from the roof of his room.

Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawal Shi’isu Adam, confirmed the incident, stating, “Yes, we received a report that the body of a middle-aged person was found hanging in his room.”

According to the police spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate that it appears to be a case of suicide, as no evidence of foul play or any written note was found at the scene.

However, conflicting accounts have emerged regarding Usman’s mental state. While locals in the area claim that he had psychiatric problems and was not mentally stable, the family asserts that Usman was mentally sound.

Further inquiry by Tribune Online revealed that the deceased was married, and his wife is currently heavily pregnant. The tragic incident has left the community in shock and searching for answers.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Usman Sani’s untimely demise, striving to unravel the truth behind this perplexing tragedy.

