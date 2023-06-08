The Kano State chapter of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep sorrow and shock following the passing of Sheikh Muhammad Nasir, Waziri Murabus, the esteemed Imam of Kano’s second Juma’at Masjid (WAJE).

In a statement, the Chairman of ACF, Dr Goni Farouk Umar, praised the late Muslim cleric for his significant contributions to Islamic propagation and the administration of justice during his time in the state judiciary.

Dr Umar also fondly recalled their joint efforts, including the organization of the annual Hausa Week at the former ABC/ABU Kano (now BUK).

This event attracted scholars, researchers, and artists from far and wide, leaving a lasting impact on the promotion of the Hausa language globally.

The ACF’s statement, signed by its publicity secretary, Bello Sani Galadanci, expressed heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Nasir’s family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. The ACF also extended support and strength to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Following the demise of Sheikh Nasir on Wednesday, his remains were solemnly escorted to the Dandolo burial ground.

