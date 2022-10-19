Making laws on harmful widowhood practices effective

In many cultures across Nigeria, many widows are compelled to forfeit their late husband’s properties, custody of their children, marry one of the late husband’s siblings, among others.

This is why in 2015, when the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act was introduced and it made more provisions for protection of people especially women, gender advocates were happy that things will change especially when in Section 15, it specifically talked about widows.

Section 15 VAPP ACT prohibits an act by a person subjecting widow to harmful traditional practices. The law imposes maximum term of two years or N500, 000 or both.

But years later, states that have domesticated the law are grappling to make its implementation effective due to some traditional and cultural beliefs.

This was the reason that the House of Representatives in February attempted to amend the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act and it scaled second reading

The house is attempting to prohibit all forms of repressive and degrading widowhood practices and provide remedies for victims while penalising offenders.

The legislation sponsored by Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) and Adejoro Adeogun (APC, Ondo), proposes to amend six sections of the Act to make provisions to safeguard widows from violent and evil customary practices, denial of property rights, rape, forced marriages and all other dehumanising acts that undermine the dignity of the widow.

The proposed amendment reads wants a new Section 15 to read:

“15. (1) A person who subjects a widow to harmful widowhood practices commits an offence and is liable on conviction –

(a) to imprisonment for a term of seven years without any option of fine; and

(b) any other compensation to the widow as the court may deem necessary in the circumstance.

(2) A person who attempts to inflict any harmful widowhood practice provided under subsection (1), commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three years or a fine of N1,000,000 or both.

(3) A person who incite, aids, abets or counsels another to commit an offence under subsection (1), commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three years or a fine of N1, 000,000 or both.

(4) A person who receives or assists another who, to his or her knowledge has committed an offence under subsection (1), is an accessory after the fact and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not more than two years or a fine not more than N1,000,000 or both.”





