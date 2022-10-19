Buhari to unveil Tinubu’s manifesto, inaugurate campaign council Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may formally commence its presidential campaign this weekend.

Plateau State Governor and Director General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Simon Lalong had a closed-door meeting on Tuesday with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In attendance at the meeting were former national chairman of the party and Deputy Director General PCC (Operations), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The federal lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and Secretary of the PCC, Honourable James Faleke were also in attendance.

Before the arrival of the PCC team, the APC national chairman had a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

A party source disclosed that the agenda of the meeting was preparation ahead of the formal commencement of the campaign. President Muhammadu Buhari is the Chairman of the APC PCC.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At the end of the meeting between the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, certain APC Governors and members of the APC National Working Committee, last week, Minister of Labour and Employment and spokesperson of the PCC, Festus Keyamo, ( SAN) had said the Campaign Committee was waiting on President Buhari to give a date for the start of the process.





Speculation is rife that President Buhari will preside at the event on Friday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa. National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Felix Morka could not confirm the scheduled Friday event.

He told Nigerian Tribune in a telephone interview last night that he would need to formally confirm the date.

An unsigned statement however disclosed that “President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja unveil the Manifesto and Policy Document of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The President will also at the event inaugurate the APC Presidential Campaign Council to formally kick start the party’s campaign.”

The event will commence at 3pm at Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.