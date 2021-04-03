Makinde threatens PDP NWC over zonal congress

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has warned against any attempt to shift the date of the South West congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from next Saturday, April 10, 2021.

He said such a move would be tantamount to“a signal to party loyalists that the hierarchy has been compromised,” a development which he said might lead to “dire consequences.”

The governor stated this in a statement wherein he reacted to the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to proceed with the zonal congress next weekend.

Governor Makindecommended the NWC for deciding to go ahead with the congress.

The governor praised the NWC for its decision, stating that he was glad that the NWC “bowed to superior reasoning regarding the congress.”

He, however, warned the NWC against allowing divisive elements within the party to “unduly influence party decisions on the national level.”

The statement reads in part: “As the only serving PDP governor in the South West and an invested party in the PDP’s growth and development, I commend the National Working Committee (NWC) for the decision to go ahead with the South West Congress.

“I am glad that they bowed to superior reasoning regarding the congress. I am also happy that the congress will be held in Ibadan, Oyo State, in line with our party’s constitution and as stipulated in Paragraph 8 (1) (g) of the Guidelines for the Conduct of Ward, LGA, State, Zonal Congresses and National Convention for the purpose of electing party executive committees at all levels which was issued and signed in January 2020. We look forward to hosting other members of the South West PDP come April 10.

“However, it has come to my notice that some divisive elements within the party are trying to unduly influence party decisions at the national level. It is shameful that while the peace and reconciliation committee is going about trying to bring the party together, some people are determined to factionalise it. The NWC must not reward these individuals who are working against the party’s overall interests.

“I must warn that any attempt to shift the South West congress’s date from April 10 is a signal that the hierarchy has been compromised. Such an action would have dire consequences. For one thing, we will be forced to take all necessary measures to take back our party.”