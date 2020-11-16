Makinde orders probe into structural deficits in Ibadan model school

Oyo state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Monday, said a probe will commence into the execution of the Oba Akinbiyi Model School II, Mokola, Ibadan, a project by the immediate past administration.

The probe, according to Makinde, became expedient following structural deficits in the school building 18 months after its inauguration and the re-award of the project to the tune of N400 million using direct labour.

The school was inaugurated on May 15, 2019, by the late governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Speaking during an inspection of facilities in the school, Makinde queried why a school built with millions of naira was ridden with broken tiles and doors, non-functional boreholes, failing facilities less than two years after it was opened.

He stressed that both the original contractor and Ministry of Works behind the approval of the N400 million to complete the project had questions to answer.

He said, “I have been receiving reports that the school building has structural challenges. This place was commissioned the week that I took over. Even the Oba Akinbiyi they wrote has fallen off. If you go inside, all the tiles are broken.

“The structural integrity of the entire building is doubtful and we have students and teachers there. We don’t want the building to collapse on anybody. The borehole is not working. According to the principal, they have 57 toilets in here but the students still go to the bush.

“From the reports that came to me, the contract was terminated from the original contractor and over N400milion was released by the government to complete it through Direct Labour.

There will have to be some explanations on why it was terminated and why N400 million was spent and all the tiles, doors are broken. If in one year, this whole building is falling into pieces and people build their own houses and expect to live in there for at least 20 to 25 years.

“This is not acceptable to us and we will get to the bottom of it.”