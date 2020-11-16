Ogun police arrests six over death of 23-year-old pregnant lady

Six persons have been arrested by the police in Ogun State for their alleged involvement in the death of a twenty-three years old pregnant lady, Kehinde Babatunde who was killed in the Ilogbo area of the state.

The arrested suspects are Kehinde Oshoboja, Mathew Oshoboja, David Oshoboja, Sunday Oshoboja, Ayo Oshoboja and Segun Oshoboja.

The suspects were on Monday arraigned before an Ota Magistrate Court presided over by Sam Obaleye. The magistrate remanded the suspects at the Abeokuta Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to December 17, 2020.

Ogun police had arrested the suspects following the killing of a pregnant woman during an attack on the Ayedade community in the Ilogbo area of the state on November 6, 2020.

They were arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The charge which was presented and read by the police prosecutor, Adeyemi Olukoya reads “that you Kehinde Oshoboja, Mathew Oshoboja, David Oshoboja, Sunday Oshoboja, Ayo Oshoboja and Segun Oshoboja and others, now at large on the 6th day of December 2020, at about 02: 00hrs at Ayedade Ilogbo Ota Magistrate District did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: armed robbery and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 6b and punishable under section 1(2)a of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R.11 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable in Ogun State.

“That you: Kehinde Oshoboja, Mathew Oshoboja, David Oshoboja, Sunday Oshoboja, Ayo Oshoboja and Segun Oshoboja and others now still at large on the same date, time and date, in the aforesaid Magistrate District, while armed with guns and machetes did rob one Olamide Ikusika of his Tecno phone, valued at N4,000 (four thousand naira) and one motorcycle without registration number value yet to be estimated and thereby committed an offence, punishable under section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act Cap R11 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable to Ogun State.”

The police also claimed that the suspects and others still at large “while armed with guns did rob Adeleke Bamgbade of his Itel S12 phone valued at N13,500 (thirteen thousand five hundred naira) and one motorcycle without registration number valued yet to be estimated.”

The Ogun police also told the court that the suspects and others still at large “on the same date and place in the aforementioned magisterial district conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 324 of the criminal code laws of Ogun State 2006.”

The prosecutor also said that the suspects and others now at large “on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial district did unlawfully kill one Babatunde Kehinde, a three-month pregnant woman by shooting her, which resulted to her death and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Laws of the Ogun State 2006.”

The Ogun police also said that the suspects and others also attempted to kill Olamide Ikusika and Adeleke Bamigbade during an attack on the Ilogbo community.

The presiding magistrate, Sam Obaleye remanded the suspects at the Ibara Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to December 17, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…