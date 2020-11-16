Seven feared killed as rival cults clash at Ughelli

Seven persons were feared killed in a bloodbath as suspected cult rivals clashed in Ughelli, Delta State on Saturday night.

Several persons were also reportedly injured during the melee that ensued between the suspected members of Aye and Bangas cult groups.

Tribune Online gathered that trouble started after a clash which occurred between the two warring cult groups led to the killing of a member of Áyé group.

It was further gathered that since the killing started, many members of both rival groups have been reportedly killed at various locations in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Tribune Online learnt that one of the strongmen of Bangas was murdered along Akpodiete Street while two members of Aye were killed at Ekiugbo and another at Oghenevwetata Street all in Ughelli on Saturday night.

Reports further showed that two suspected cult members who are siblings, Master Frank and Oghenero, were attacked in their house at Poyo compound, near Ataverhe junction in Ekiugbo-Ughelli.

Frank and Oghenero, sources said, were dragged from their room to an uncompleted building within the premises and shot severally.

Journalists were told at the scene of the incident that the suspected cult members were also macheted in the head and neck region to ensure they were dead.

Similarly, an operator/vendor of POS, simply identified as Celestina Ochuko, was on Sunday evening, robbed and shot in the thigh by two unknown assailants.

Sources said the victim had resisted the attempt by the hoodlums to snatch her bag containing an undisclosed amount of money and other valuables when she was shot.

The victim was reportedly rushed to the Central Hospital, Ughelli for medical attention while the matter has been reported at ‘A’ Division Police headquarters in Ughelli.

Tribune Online had reported that policemen were scantily seen on duty posts after the recent #EndSARS protests which claimed the life of a police officer while his AK47 rifle was carted away.

Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Adode Tete, had secured the services of vigilante groups in the area ably assisted by troops from 63 Battalion of the Nigerian Army to checkmate the activities of men of the underworld.

The engagement paid off last weekend as four persons who fell victim to kidnappers along Ughelli axis of the East-West road were rescued unhurt in a forest with the help troops and members of vigilante groups in the area.

When contacted on the clash between members of the two cult groups, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the command only confirmed “one dead and another injured,” in a text message sent to our correspondent.

