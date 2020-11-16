Face your petition, stop seeking attention, Akeredolu tells Jegede 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday advised the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, to concentrate on his petition before the Election Tribunal rather than seeking unnecessary attention from the public.

While Akeredolu in a statement by the Spokesperson, Akeredolu Campaign Organisation, Mr. Olabode Olatunde, described the threat to life alarm raised by Jegede as another attempt to stir unpopular discussion around an exercise that has been concluded.

The APC in the state said Jegede was seeking relevance for his political party whose relevance in the political space has been irredeemably deflated in the state.

Akeredolu said the alleged threat to life by Jegede did not come as a surprise saying “Jegede has been known with his series of attention-seeking tactics even during the electioneering campaign ahead of the October 10, 2020 guber election.

“The news of the allegation of threat to life credited to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election is, therefore, another lame attempt to stir unpopular discussion around an exercise that has been concluded by the good people of Ondo State.

“It is clear that while the resounding victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN against Jegede’s expectation is no longer news, the PDP candidate perhaps still lives in an unfortunate illusion.

“Without prejudice to the tribunal, we make bold to say that the alarm raised by Jegede over what he termed ‘threat to life’ is an evasive strategy to further hoodwink his unsuspecting followers into believing in his legal voyage which has held them spellbound.”

He, however, advised Jegede “to look within his party, the PDP and beam searchlight into its leadership crisis, particularly the internal wrangling which has led to the brickbats as seen in the media lately.

“Instead of seeking undue attention with unfounded claims and infantile alarms, Jegede should face his petition at the tribunal and allow the cause of law to determine its merit even as this alarm seems preemptive and defeatist in reasoning.

“We want to say emphatically, that, as candidate of a political party who marketed violence, Jegede can not be threatened by anyone. Nevertheless, we urged the security agencies to provide adequate protection for him.

“The APC is a peaceful political party that respects the wishes of the people. At least, we are sure that not anyone from the APC would threaten Jegede’s life, especially with the shallow document called election petition he has deposited at the Tribunal.”

Also, the APC in the state urged Jegede not to trivialise security issue as the governorship election has come and gone.

The APC in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said “the APC-led government has a duty to promote and ensure the security of every resident of Ondo State, irrespective of party affiliation.

“It is therefore unfortunate that Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN would author such a spurious allegation.

“The APC frowns at any attempt to trivialise the issue of security to life and property in Ondo State. It is one area the current administration has invested so much, to ensure the state is safe and peaceful.

“We also have no qualms with any candidate’s decision to challenge our victory at the tribunal. We view that as part of the beauty of democracy and a way to sustain the hope of followers.

“The state chapter enjoins the PDP and its candidate to jettison frivolity and concentrate on gathering or manufacturing evidences to prosecute their case at the tribunal. Seeking sympathy through propaganda won’t yield results.”

