Osun Amotekun intercepts 2 truckloads of marble stones, arrests 4 illegal miners

Authorities of Amotekun Security Corps in Osun State on Monday night intercepted two truckloads of marble stones being transported by suspected illegal miners, at Lameco area of Osogbo, the state capital.
TribuneOnline reliably gathered that each truck was occupied by a driver and motor boy, who said they were conveying the precious stones from Oba-Oke, in Olorunda North Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Osun State to Lagos State.
The four men, occupying the trucks also claimed they were registered miners.
But, findings from the authority of the LCDA indicated that their claim was false.
As of the time of filing this report, the two truckloads of marble stones have been impounded and moved to the Osun State Police Command, while the four men have been handed over to the command, for further investigations.
Confirming the interception of the trucks and the arrest of the four suspected illegal miners, the Director-General of Amotekun Security Corps in Osun State, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, expressed displeasure that some people were still indulging in economic sabotage.
He tasked residents to always alert the state security outfit whenever they observe any suspicious movement or activity in any part of the state so that criminal activities can be nipped in the bud.
