Osun Amotekun intercepts 2 truckloads of marble stones, arrests 4 illegal miners

Latest News
By Oluwole Ige - Osogbo
Amotekun, Osun, illegal miners, truckloads, marble stones,

Authorities of Amotekun Security Corps in Osun State on Monday night intercepted two truckloads of marble stones being transported by suspected illegal miners, at Lameco area of Osogbo, the state capital.

TribuneOnline reliably gathered that each truck was occupied by a driver and motor boy, who said they were conveying the precious stones from Oba-Oke, in Olorunda North Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Osun State to Lagos State.

The four men, occupying the trucks also claimed they were registered miners.

ALSO READ: Reps to revisit South-East Development Commission, 12 other bills not assented to by President Buhari

But, findings from the authority of the LCDA indicated that their claim was false.

As of the time of filing this report, the two truckloads of marble stones have been impounded and moved to the Osun State Police Command, while the four men have been handed over to the command, for further investigations.

Confirming the interception of the trucks and the arrest of the four suspected illegal miners, the Director-General of Amotekun Security Corps in Osun State, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, expressed displeasure that some people were still indulging in economic sabotage.

He tasked residents to always alert the state security outfit whenever they observe any suspicious movement or activity in any part of the state so that criminal activities can be nipped in the bud.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environmental groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story
The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature… Read Full Story
It was around 4:30 pm. We had just finished observing missed salat (prayer) after arriving Saki, Oke-Ogun’s commercial nerve centre, from Ibadan. It was a 140-kilometre journey. We had stopped over at Iseyin, the gateway to Oke-Ogun from Ibadan and Oyo, to eat a meal made from cassava flour… Read Full Story
LAST week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reported an explosion at its Benin River Valve Oil Mining Lease OML 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), its subsidiary, on behalf of the NPDC/ ELEREST joint venture. According to the NNPC spokesman… Read Full Story
I am angry and indeed outraged, after watching the video clip of Mrs Joy Nuineh, the former head of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, on the monumental corruption going on in that organisation that was set up to be an interventionist agency for the development of… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Magu: Panel grills four EFCC sectional heads

Latest News

Nigeria earned $206bn from oil export between 2015 and 2019 ― OPEC

Latest News

Reps to revisit South-East Development Commission, 12 other bills not assented to by…

Latest News

Governor Inuwa Yahaya signs Executive Order 4, designates urban areas in Gombe

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More