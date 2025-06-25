JUST IN: LP senator, Imasuen, defects to APC

Edo-South Senator, Neda Imasuen, has formally announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Labour Party (LP).

His letter of defection was read on the floor of the Senate by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday.

Imasuen is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics/Privileges, Public Petitions, and Code of Conduct.

The lawmaker blamed his defection on ‘’irreconcilable internal crises and challenges in LP’, which he said had hindered his work as a senator.

He also explained that following “extensive consultations” with his constituents, it was agreed that the LP would not be able to give them the national prominence they deserve.

With Sen Imasuen defecting to APC, the party’s membership has risen to 69.

The PDP has 30 members, while the LP has dropped to four senators.

NNPP has one senator, SDP, has two, and APGA, has one.

There are a couple of vacancies to be filled when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts by-elections to fill them.