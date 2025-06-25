Insecurity: Kebbi govt proposes death penalty, life imprisonment for bandit informants

The Kebbi state government, on Tuesday, announced plans to review existing laws to impose the death penalty or life imprisonment on convicted informants aiding bandits.

Governor Nasiru Idris disclosed this during condolence visits to Tadurga village in Zuru and Kyebu in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas, both recently targeted by bandits in attacks that claimed 30 lives.

The governor described the bandit informants as a “deadly” threat to society, saying that his administration would not treat security matters lightly.

“We will not fold our arms while criminal informants continue to aid those who bring death and destruction to our communities,” he said.

To strengthen security operations in the area, Governor Idris disclosed that the government has finalised plans to establish a military operational base in the Zuru Emirate. Additionally, he has facilitated the deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other security equipment from Abuja to bolster the state’s defensive capacity.

Expressing sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, the governor prayed for the victims, asking Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and a quick recovery to those injured.

He said, “We are here to see things for ourselves, commiserate with you, and reassure you of the urgent steps we have taken to improve security.”

Governor Idris reiterated the death penalty for bandit informants and detailed the government’s investments in security, noting the procurement of 80 Hilux vehicles for security personnel, 1,500 motorcycles for vigilantes, and increased allowances for operatives stationed in high-risk areas.

He urged the public not to politicise security issues or spread unverified information on social media, warning that such actions could jeopardise ongoing efforts to restore peace.

In their responses, the Chief of Danko, Ibrahim Al’aji, and the Chief of Dabai, Suleiman Sami, thanked the governor for his swift intervention and called for enhanced security measures, particularly along routes used by bandits entering from neighbouring states.

The Emir of Zuru, Rtd. Major General Sani Sami also expressed appreciation for the governor’s visit and ongoing commitment to security in the emirate.

