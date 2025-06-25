6 reasons accidents persist on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Hardly a week goes by without an accident being recorded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

As one of the busiest and most important highways in Nigeria, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has gained a troubling reputation for frequent accidents.

The question begging for answers now is why these accidents continue to happen on this road despite its unavoidable importance and ongoing reconstruction efforts.

In this article, there are some of the reasons for the frequent occurrence of accidents on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

1. Reckless Driving Habits

A major reason accidents persist on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is human error, particularly reckless driving.

Many drivers, especially commercial bus and truck drivers, engage in speeding, dangerous overtaking, and lane indiscipline.

Also, some drivers frequently ignore traffic rules, while others drive against traffic (one-way driving). These actions are highly dangerous and have led to several head-on collisions on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Many commercial drivers are fond of the habit of being in a rush in order to complete multiple trips before the end of the day. This leads to careless behaviour behind the wheel that often results in head-on collisions or vehicles veering off the road.

2. Ongoing Road Construction Activities

While this is very important in finding a solution to the bad state of the expressway, the ongoing construction or repair work often causes traffic bottlenecks and abrupt diversions.

This often leads to confusion or collisions, especially as some of these warnings are not clearly marked.

3. Heavy Traffic Volume

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of Nigeria’s busiest roads, with a constant flow of cars, trucks, and interstate buses.

With the massive load of vehicles on this expressway and the volume of traffic that characterises it daily, the chance of accidents occurring increases, as even a minor mistake can quickly escalate into a multi-vehicle accident.

4. Overloading of Vehicles

Oftentimes than not, it is common to see trailers or commercial buses carrying more passengers or goods than they’re designed for.

This puts stress on vehicle parts, affects balance, and increases the likelihood of crashes as the vehicles become harder to control, especially in emergencies.

5. Inadequate Lighting and Signage

Truth be told, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway lacks adequate streetlights and reflective road signs.

Visibility, therefore, becomes a difficult issue, especially during the night or while it is raining, thus increasing the risk of crashes.

7. Lack of Pedestrian Bridges

A lack of pedestrian bridges is another reason accidents persist on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In some sections of the expressway that pass through densely populated parts of Ibadan, such as Toll Gate, Soka, and Academy, there is a noticeable lack of pedestrian bridges. Residents are often forced to dash across the busy highway to get to the other side, thus putting their lives at serious risk.

In all, the constant accidents on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are not caused by a single factor but by a combination of human recklessness, weak enforcement, poor infrastructure, and high traffic density.

Until these issues are properly addressed, the road will remain a danger zone for many.