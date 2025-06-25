FULL LIST: INEC releases names of 110 political parties that applied for registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the names of 110 political associations seeking registration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission announced that it had received applications from 110 groups seeking to be registered as political parties.

The applications, according to INEC, are currently being processed in line with the provisions of the law and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties.

“As at Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties. We are diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as our Regulations and Guidelines.

“We have acknowledged all requests received so far, except six of them received recently which will be done before the end of the week. For emphasis, I wish to inform Nigerians, particularly those interested in registering new political parties, that the handbook containing the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022 is already available on the Commission’s website, “ the statement read.

INEC urged prospective political actors and the general public to consult the official guidebook on political party registration, stating that “the handbook containing the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022 is already available on the Commission’s website.”

Below is the full list of the 110 associations seeking registration:

Key of Freedom Party (KFP)



Absolute Congress (ABC)



All Grassroots Party (AGP)



Congress Action Party (CAP)



United Social Democrats (USDP)



National Action Congress Party (NACP)



Great Alliance Party (GAP)



New Nigeria Congress (NNC)



United Peoples Victory Party (UPVP)



Allied Conservative Congress (ACC)



Peoples Freedom Party (PFP)



All Nigerians’ Party (AND)



Abundant Social Party (ASP)



Citizens Party of Nigeria (CPN)



National Freedom Party (NFP)



Patriots Party (PP)



Movement of the People (MOP)



Peoples National Congress (PNC)



African Union Congress (AUC)



Alliance of Patriots (AOP)



Socialist Equality Party (SEP)



About Nigeria Party (ABNP)



African Reformation Party (ARP)



Accelerated African Development Association (AADA)



Obidient Peoples Party (OPP)



Zonal Rescue Movement (ZRM)



Zuma Reform (ZR)



Party for Socialist Transformation (PST)



Liberation People’s Party (LPP)



Progressive Obedients Party (POP)



Great Nigeria Party (GNP)



National Youth Alliance (NYA)



National Reform Party (NRP)



Patriotic Congress Party (PCP)



Community Alliance Party (CAP)



Grassroot Alliance Party (GAP)



Advance Nigeria Congress (ANC)



All Nigerians Alliance (ANA)



Team New Nigeria (TNN)



All Labour’s Party (ALP)



New Green Generation Coalition Party (NGOCP)



New Green Congress (NGC)



New Green Coalition Party (NGCP)



About All (Nigerian)



Nigerian Liberty Movement



National Democratic Party



Citizen United Congress



All Gender Party



Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria



Village Intelligence Party



Great Transformation Party



Alliance Social Party



Nigeria Democratic Alliance



New National Democratic Party



Obedients Peoples Party (Not Provided)



Nourish Democratic People’s Congress



All Youth Reclaim Party



LA RIBA Multipurpose Cooperative Society



Alliance Youth Party of Nigeria



The True Democrats



Democratic Peoples Congress



National Democratic Movement



Economic Liberation Party



Grassroot Ambassador’s Party



All For All Congress



People Democratic Alliance



United National Youths Party of Nigeria



Peoples Liberation Party



Democratic Union for Progress



Citizen Democratic Alliance



African Action Group



Patriots Alliance Network



Democratic Leadership Party



Pink Political Party



Young Motivation & Awareness for Development Forum



Access Party



Youth Progressive Empowerment Initiative



Grassroot Ambassadors’ Party



Republican Party of Nigeria



Sceptre Influence Party



Young Democratic Congress



Patriotic Nigerians Party



Far-Right Party



Democratic People’s Party



United Citizens Congress



Reset Nigeria



New Nigeria Democratic Party



Save Nigeria People Party



Above All



Alliance for Youth and Women Party



Rebuild Nigeria Group



Citizen Progressive Party



Good Guardian Party



Abiding Greatness Party



Patriotic Peoples’ Party



Development & Freedom Party



Peace, Unity & Prosperity Culture



The Populist Party



New Nigeria Leadership Party

National Action Network



Coalition for Nigerian Democrats



Republican Party of Nigeria



Abundance Africa Alliance



Freewill Humanitarian Party



Peoples Emancipation Party



Peoples Liberation Congress Party



Peoples Democratic Congress



All Democratic Alliance



110. Advanced Democratic Alliance



