FULL LIST: INEC releases names of 110 political parties that applied for registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the names of 110 political associations seeking registration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission announced that it had received applications from 110 groups seeking to be registered as political parties. 

The applications, according to INEC, are currently being processed in line with the provisions of the law and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties.

“As at Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties. We are diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as our Regulations and Guidelines. 

“We have acknowledged all requests received so far, except six of them received recently which will be done before the end of the week. For emphasis, I wish to inform Nigerians, particularly those interested in registering new political parties, that the handbook containing the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022 is already available on the Commission’s website, “ the statement read.

INEC urged prospective political actors and the general public to consult the official guidebook on political party registration, stating that “the handbook containing the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022 is already available on the Commission’s website.”

Below is the full list of the 110 associations seeking registration:

  1. Key of Freedom Party (KFP)

  2. Absolute Congress (ABC)

  3. All Grassroots Party (AGP)

  4. Congress Action Party (CAP)

  5. United Social Democrats (USDP)

  6. National Action Congress Party (NACP)

  7. Great Alliance Party (GAP)

  8. New Nigeria Congress (NNC)

  9. United Peoples Victory Party (UPVP)

  10. Allied Conservative Congress (ACC)

  11. Peoples Freedom Party (PFP)

  12. All Nigerians’ Party (AND)

  13. Abundant Social Party (ASP)

  14. Citizens Party of Nigeria (CPN)

  15. National Freedom Party (NFP)

  16. Patriots Party (PP)

  17. Movement of the People (MOP)

  18. Peoples National Congress (PNC)

  19. African Union Congress (AUC)

  20. Alliance of Patriots (AOP)

  21. Socialist Equality Party (SEP)

  22. About Nigeria Party (ABNP)

  23. African Reformation Party (ARP)

  24. Accelerated African Development Association (AADA)

  25. Obidient Peoples Party (OPP)

  26. Zonal Rescue Movement (ZRM)

  27. Zuma Reform (ZR)

  28. Party for Socialist Transformation (PST)

  29. Liberation People’s Party (LPP)

  30. Progressive Obedients Party (POP)

  31. Great Nigeria Party (GNP)

  32. National Youth Alliance (NYA)

  33. National Reform Party (NRP)

  34. Patriotic Congress Party (PCP)

  35. Community Alliance Party (CAP)

  36. Grassroot Alliance Party (GAP)

  37. Advance Nigeria Congress (ANC)

  38. All Nigerians Alliance (ANA)

  39. Team New Nigeria (TNN)

  40. All Labour’s Party (ALP)

  41. New Green Generation Coalition Party (NGOCP)

  42. New Green Congress (NGC)

  43. New Green Coalition Party (NGCP)

  44. About All (Nigerian)

  45. Nigerian Liberty Movement

  46. National Democratic Party

  47. Citizen United Congress

  48. All Gender Party

  49. Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria

  50. Village Intelligence Party

  51. Great Transformation Party

  52. Alliance Social Party

  53. Nigeria Democratic Alliance

  54. New National Democratic Party

  55. Obedients Peoples Party (Not Provided)

  56. Nourish Democratic People’s Congress

  57. All Youth Reclaim Party

  58. LA RIBA Multipurpose Cooperative Society

  59. Alliance Youth Party of Nigeria

  60. The True Democrats

  61. Democratic Peoples Congress

  62. National Democratic Movement

  63. Economic Liberation Party

  64. Grassroot Ambassador’s Party

  65. All For All Congress

  66. People Democratic Alliance

  67. United National Youths Party of Nigeria

  68. Peoples Liberation Party

  69. Democratic Union for Progress

  70. Citizen Democratic Alliance

  71. African Action Group

  72. Patriots Alliance Network

  73. Democratic Leadership Party

  74. Pink Political Party

  75. Young Motivation & Awareness for Development Forum

  76. Access Party

  77. Youth Progressive Empowerment Initiative

  78. Grassroot Ambassadors’ Party

  79. Republican Party of Nigeria

  80. Sceptre Influence Party

  81. Young Democratic Congress

  82. Patriotic Nigerians Party

  83. Far-Right Party

  84. Democratic People’s Party

  85. United Citizens Congress

  86. Reset Nigeria

  87. New Nigeria Democratic Party

  88. Save Nigeria People Party

  89. Above All

  90. Alliance for Youth and Women Party

  91. Rebuild Nigeria Group

  92. Citizen Progressive Party

  93. Good Guardian Party

  94. Abiding Greatness Party

  95. Patriotic Peoples’ Party

  96. Development & Freedom Party

  97. Peace, Unity & Prosperity Culture

  98. The Populist Party

  99. New Nigeria Leadership Party

  100. All Allies Alliance

  101. National Action Network

  102. Coalition for Nigerian Democrats

  103. Republican Party of Nigeria

  104. Abundance Africa Alliance

  105. Freewill Humanitarian Party

  106. Peoples Emancipation Party

  107. Peoples Liberation Congress Party

  108. Peoples Democratic Congress

  109. All Democratic Alliance

       110.   Advanced Democratic Alliance

