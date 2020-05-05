Former Sokoto governor, Nadama, dies at 82

The Sokoto State Government has announced the death of the second civilian governor of the state, Dr Garba Nadama.

According to a statement by the state government, Nadama died at the age of 82 years after an illness of natural cause.

The government said that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had commiserated with the family of the late politician who passed away on Monday.

The state government said Tambuwal had expressed shock and sadness over Nadama’s passing.

He was quoted as describing the late governor as a dedicated statesman and visionary whose ideas positioned the state on a solid foundation.

The governor said that during his lifetime, the deceased was unrelenting in offering wise counsel for the advancement of the state and its people.

He prayed to Allah to grant the late Nadama Aljannatul firdaus, and his family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Tambuwal condoled with the people of the state and urged them to pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased and the progress of the state.

Nadama, a Ph.D holder in History from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, served as governor of the old Sokoto state from November 1981 to December 1983, having succeeded late Alh. Shehu Kangiwa. NAN

