Lockdown: How skeletal banking frustrates Apapa, Tin-Can ports operation

Investigation have revealed that following the lockdown in Lagos, skeletal banking operations which include non-availability of confirmation of payments, raising of bank drafts, lack of foreign exchange for import and export purposes among others are currently frustrating port operations at Nigeria’s busiest ports of Apapa and Tin-Can Island.

When Nigerian Tribune visited the ports recently, clearing agents were seen besieging some of the banks that agreed to open for business despite the lockdown put in place by the Federal Government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Lagos. However, even though agents were seen paying Customs duty and other shipping charges, many raised questions over their inability to confirm their payment and even raise bank draft while a cross section of shippers lamented their inability to raise foreign exchange for import and export purposes.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, an exporter Mr. Bamidele Olaotan explained that since the lockdown of Lagos, shippers have not been able to raise foreign exchange for import and export purposes. According to Olaotan, “Since the lockdown, shippers have not been able to raise foreign exchange for import or export purposes, and this has also affected we exporters.

“Some of our cargoes remain trapped inside the ports because shippers cannot raise foreign exchange. We even heard that the shipping companies and the terminal operators have not been able to meet their financial obligation towards the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) due to lack of foreign exchange.

“It is a shame that the banks, despite repeated plea by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) have still not returned to full banking operations. Yes, some of the banks are open, but they are only opened for Customs duty payment and maybe some shipping charges. If you go into these banks, they will tell you that they are only doing skeletal banking operations, that there is no access to foreign exchange, and without foreign exchange, import and export businesses cannot happen.”

Also speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, a clearing agent Chukwudi Azubike explained that even though agents are paying Customs duty and other shipping charges, there is no confirmation of payment and some of them cannot even raise bank draft.

“The banks are not fully opened. When you enter inside the banking hall, you will be able to make payment for Customs Duty and pay shipping charges, but there is no confirmation of payment. For those who wish to raise bank draft, the service is currently not available because the banks will tell you that they are doing skeletal banking.

“My argument is that since the banks have agreed to open for business, why are they not doing full banking? Skeletal banking is not helping port operations and cargo clearance. Government needs to prevail on the banks to commence full banking operations,” Azubuike told the Nigerian Tribune.

