As Edo stakeholders fret over COVID-19 spread

The coronavirus is still spreading in most states across the country, with the development eliciting concern from the citizens, especially in Edo State where some are canvassing more proactive measures to tame the scourge, reports KUNLE ODEREMI.

AT last, the Edo State government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state following the rising cases of coronavirus. It is heeding to suggestions by other well-meaning stakeholders, including the traditional institution, opposition parties and other individuals who feel the increasing cases of the pandemic is becoming scary and awesome. Their worry is further confirmed by the decision of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to list Edo along with three other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a watch list over possible community transmission of the virus that has since spread to 23 out of the 36 states in the country.

So far, the number of such incidents in Edo has risen to 15, making it the highest among the six states making up the South-South geopolitical zone. According to the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, the 10-day dusk-to-dawn curfew, in the first instance, with effect from last Monday, is a bid to halt the spread of virus in Edo. Besides, he explained that the curfew is to ensure strict compliance with measures already in place to curb the spread of the virus. He added that the order will be reviewed after 10 days, emphasising that measures are in place to cushion the hardship citizens might face.

Statistics from the NCDC showed that Edo has 15 confirmed cases, with 14 active and two deaths. However, Governor Obaseki believes that the fact that five patients in the state had been discharged after testing negative to the virus “bolsters our resolve to defeat the common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of COVID-19.” The government says it has procured two more testing machines and 15 additional ventilators for the isolation centres in the state.

There are evidence of many fretting over the increasing cases of the virus in the state, especially with the classification of the state among states on strict searchlight. Obviously disturbed by the spread, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has called on Obaseki, to lockdown the state. In a letter to the governor, dated April 16, Oba Ewuare said the lockdown would complement the restriction of movement into and out of the state, as well as the ‘stay-at-home’ order, observance of the social distancing and other health and safety protocols advice given by health experts. Raising the problem posed by the current spread of the pandemic in the state.

The traditional ruler wrote: “You may wish to recall the stakeholders meeting convened by Your Excellency with traditional rulers at the outset of the outbreak of the virus, where I advised that the Edo State government should take the issue of containment seriously, to mitigate its spread among citizens and residents of the state. However, we have observed with serious concern the rising number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 in the state, which as at the date of this letter has reached 15 persons with one death recorded.’’ The Oba pleaded for a quick action in order to forestall imminent community transmission of the virus, just as he called for stimulus package for the citizenry, especially the vulnerable.

Other interests in the state, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also welcomed the suggestion for lockdown, as the party believed it remained the only way to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In the opinion of the state chairman of the PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, it is sad that Edo has the highest number of COVID-19 among the six states in the South-South zone. Aziegbemi claimed the response of the Obaseki administration to the pandemic appears insufficient and effective because of the affinity of Edo with the worst-affected states, including Lagos and Abuja. He said: “It is better to over-react than to under-react, while the government should consciously work to ensure that all stakeholders are on the same page. At present, we are in a war situation,” Aziegbeni said.

But in a spontaneous reaction, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, said there was no iota of truth in the claim by the PDP. According to him, the government is prompt in its reaction and doing everything possible to contain the spread of the disease.

Medical experts are equally disturbed by rising incursion into Edo by the scourge. Thus, the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) suggested the shutting of all the state borders, as the organisation blamed the spread of the virus in Edo largely to migration by people into the state of carriers or those they have had contacts with. According to the state chairman of NMA, Dr Valentine Omoifo, “the breakdown shows that Edo State leads other states in the South-South geopolitical zone of the country in the number of positive cases and deaths.”

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, complained over the level of compliance among residents to precautionary measures, just as the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) in Edo, Oriname Oyenude Kure, advocated that the government impose a curfew on the state. He also urged security personnel to ensure total compliance with government directives in order to save lives.

“All churches should totally close down. We discovered that government’s restriction on church services to a maximum of 20 persons is still a big risk when we observed the trend. We are going to join forces with the Edo State government to deal with this evil darkness that is ravaging our nation and our land. This decision is good for every one of us. A pastor needs to stay alive to preach, while the congregation needs to stay alive for the pastor to be able to reach them. We don’t want a situation where this evil darkness called COVID-19 will overtake us,” Kure stated.

The public outcry was also raised by Mr Christopher Osa-Uwagie of the Non-Governmental group, Association for Monitoring and Implementation of COVID-19 Policies in the state. He warned against politicising the war on COVID-19 because of its threat to human existence. More importantly, he said the need for more purposeful and inspiring leadership to tame the scourge could not be overemphasised. Osa-Uwagie claimed Obaseki spent more than the recommended 14 days in self-isolation, following his testing positive of the virus. “When he rightly embarked on this self-isolation after exposure to the virus in meeting with other government officials who tested positive and disclosed his forwarding of sample to a competent laboratory for test, this responsible decision and transparent disclosures were praised by all, including this campaign organisation, in addition to expressed support,” he stated.

To restore public confidence in the effort to curb the spread of the virus, a former Secretary to Edo State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, offered the way forward. He is currently in the race for the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the forthcoming governorship election in the state. He used the occasion of the recent distribution of thousands of sanitisers to people to comment on the prevalent situation in the state when there were only 12 confirmed cases of the virus in Edo. “I want to say with all sense of responsibility that even the 12 confirmed cases might not be a true reflection because there are no testing centres. There are lots of people who have symptoms that warrant testing but where do they go? We heard the governor say that he is reluctant to order a lockdown because of the economic situation of the state. With due respect, I want to differ. It is when you are well that you can talk about commerce. It is when you are well that you can talk about trading. I don’t see why anybody will complain or grumble if they are to stay at home at a time like this.”

Ize-Iyamu also spoke on the directive by government that the people wear face masks in public. “We encourage the state government to situate their policies and directives in these times in hard realities and avoid burdening the people with impossible tasks. Until it is able to provide this for everyone, the state government should focus on enforcing the stay-at-home directive as this remains the best way to slow the spread of the virus while efforts are on to care for affected victims and prevent an influx of infected persons into the state,” he said.

The expenditure on the war against the virus also constitute a subject of discord, with the PDP querying the government’s claim that it has so far spent more than N1 billion in the bid to contain the pandemic. The party said: “We reject the humongous figure (over N1 billion) already being bandied to have been spent.”

With projection by the NCNC of possible escalation in the cases of the pandemic in Edo, the attendant anxiety among the people, especially in the political circle cannot be wished away. Will there be a paradigm shift in the existing measures and gusto to tackle the menace?

Police Arrest 30 Footballers For Violating Lockdown In Kano

The Police Command in Kano on Tuesday confirmed it had arrested 30 youths allegedly involved in a football match in defiance to the lockdown order imposed on the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus. Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Commands’ spokesman, made the disclosure in an interview with the… Read full story

Seyi Makinde Announces New Appointments

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora. This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media… Read full story

COVID-19: UN Study Reveals ‘Baffling’ Inequality In Distance Learning

A study by the United Nations (UN) and some partners has revealed a “baffling” disparity in digitally-based distance learning around the world. This is coming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced the closure of schools in 191 countries, leaving most of the world’s students at home… Read full story

COVID-19: Another WHO Staff Tests Positive In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday confirmed that another official of World Health Organisation (WHO) has tested positive of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of active cases in the state to three. The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this… Read full story

US Senate Passes Additional $484bn COVID-19 Relief Package

The United States Senate on Tuesday passed an additional coronavirus relief package worth $484 billion (N181 trillion) to address emerging public health and economic challenges occasioned by the pandemic. Specifically, this will replenish a depleted loan package for small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus… Read full story

Kyari: Buhari Writes Borno Community, Says ‘Borno Has Lost An Outstanding Personality’

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and some leading traditional rulers, commiserating with them on the passing of their illustrious son and his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari. Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday… Read full story

North Korean Media Silent On Kim’s Whereabouts As Speculation On Health Rages

North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of leader Kim Jong Un’s health or whereabouts, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by media reports he was gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure… Read full story

Coronavirus Hits Morocco Prison As 68 Test Positive

Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the southern Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, prison authorities said on Tuesday, without reporting any deaths. Earlier this month Morocco released 5,645 prisoners – some of them in poor health – to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Increasing Lawlessness Of Security Agencies

THE unusual circumstances which the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic has foisted on many countries of the world, including Nigeria, has, in turn, elicited unusual official responses such as total or partial lockdown of activities. One of the significant consequences of restrictive orders is transient impairment… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE