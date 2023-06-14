Snoring is usually an uncomfortable situation for people around those who snore especially light sleepers. And depending on the severity of snoring and other symptoms, medical advice may need to be sought which involves a sleep study, usually done at home or in severe cases, over night at a medical centre where an in-depth analysis of breathing during sleep is done via a study, called a polysomnography.

Polysomnography involves connecting the affected individual to many sensors and observed overnight for patterns in brain waves, blood oxygen level, breathing rate, heart rate, sleep stages and eye and leg movements

But there are some basic lifestyle changes that can help curb snoring; these includes losing weight, avoiding alcohol close to bedtime, treating nasal congestion, avoiding sleep deprivation or sleeping on your back

However, there are advanced treatments for snoring which medical esperts recommend:

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP); this involves wearing a mask over your nose or mouth while you sleep to direct pressurised air from a small bedside pump to ther airway to keep it open during sleep.

Use of oral appliances; these are form-fitting dental mouthpieces that help advance the position of the jaw, tongue and soft palate to keep your air passage open but excessive salivation, dry mouth, jaw pain and facial discomfort are possible side effects from wearing these devices.

Upper airway surgery; this involves a number of procedures that seek to open the upper airway and prevent significant narrowing during sleep through a variety of techniques. However, the effectiveness of these surgeries varies and the response can be challenging to predict.

