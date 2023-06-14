Many people have basic ideas about bedtime routine but many don’t understand how having the right routine helps their body especially how it aids wellness of the skin. While many know they have to wash off makeup at bedtime, they don’t know that if it isn’t done right, it creates problems and aids aging.

For glowing skin, there are quite a few bedtime habits that should be avoided and those that are important.

Routines to avoid at bedtime are:

Not washing your face: Your face picks up pollutants and grime during the day, even if you don’t wear makeup and while you sleep, your skin regenerates, meaning it rubs off dead skin cells and builds new ones. But when there is grime or makeup and other pollutants, it makes it hard for your skin to get rid of those dead skin cells. Over time, the cells that weren’t rubbed off build up on your face and clog your pores, which can lead to acne.

Don’t wait too long to wash off: You shouldn’t wait to wash off your makeup until right before bed. If you’re prone to clogged pores, those extra hours can make them even worse.

Rinsing with hot or cold water: Use only lukewarm water for your skin even when it seems inconvenient because extreme cold or hot water can inflame your skin and lead to irritation,

Use retinol and moisturizer: You should start using a retinol once you hit your 40s because it increases collagen production and decreases collagen breakdown while moisturizer soothes any irritation

Stop using too many products or harsh exfoliators because you may end up with dry, irritated skin.

Avoid cotton pillowcase: Silk or satin is the best material for the skin. Harsh materials like cotton are rough on the skin, when you use cotton, it may affect the skin by causing irritation when you toss and turn in your sleep. It may also lead to wrinkles.

Checking phone before bed





The dangers of blue light cannot be overemphasised, spending too much time on your phone, computer, or tablet before bed can ruin your sleep and therefore put you at higher risks of cancer and depression among other problems. It can also encourage the development of lines around your eyes.

Moisturising only your face

Many people think skin care is only about the face, this is wrong, even if you don’t want to lube up your whole body, give extra love to your knees, heels, elbows, and any other patch of skin that tends to get really dry.

