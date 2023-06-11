Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including himself, are sexually attracted to both male and female genders.

The actor made this claim on today via a video he posted on his verified Instagram account.

According to him, Nigerians should do away with judging him for being bisexual, adding that it is a common phenomenon among male celebrities. He added that although some of the celebrities may find it difficult to accept it, but that is the truth.

He said, “I do both men and women, and even in Nigeria, 95% of male celebrities do both men and women. Some people will not want to accept it, but that is the truth.”

The actor also berated the double standard by a certain male celebrity who he is aware of his bisexual nature but joined people to make fun of him recently at an event.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Don’t judge me, you are not God. I dey #Follow Woman and Man, 95% of Nigerian MALE celebs dey do am, both #Married and Single. I repeat, 95% of #Naija Male Celebs dey follow both woman and man. Truth is bitter, but that is the #beautiful REALITY. A male celeb was #following others to #laugh at me yesterday at an event in Ikoyi, but e dey follow women and men too, so why all the double standard?”

The controversial actor was recently in the news when he revealed his new identity, renaming himself as ‘queen of Lasgidi.

In his post dated 28th of May, he posted a picture of himself where he dressed up as a woman and captioned, ” I’m finally representing my TRUE IDENTITY, no more hiding again… Na me be the Queen of LASGIDI, the Queen is here, Queen Uche Maduagwu, Queen of LASGIDI.”