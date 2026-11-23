Libya’s military says it is fully prepared to respond to potential threats after attacks targeted vessels off the country’s eastern coast, including a Russian ship docked at a naval base in Benghazi.

The military said the Benghazi port remains under control following the incidents, which have raised concerns over maritime security in the region.

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Authorities have yet to publicly identify those behind the attacks, as the situation around the eastern Libyan coast remains under scrutiny.

The incidents come amid persistent security challenges in Libya, where rival power structures and armed groups have continued to complicate efforts to maintain stability across the country, particularly in the east and west.

(Al Jazeera)