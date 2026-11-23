Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has condemned the Israeli army’s entry into Debel Public School in southern Lebanon, accusing its forces of violating children’s rights by involving students in a military and propaganda display.

Salam described the incident as a violation of the protection afforded to educational institutions, saying, “The Israeli army’s storming of the Debel Public School and involving students in a military and propaganda parade is a violation of the sanctity of schools and children’s rights.”

He further warned that Israel had no right to use Lebanese children to promote its military presence in the country’s south.

“An occupying power has no right to exploit our children to whitewash its occupation or assert its power over our people in the south,” the prime minister said.

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According to multiple sources, including Al Jazeera, the controversy followed the publication of a video by Israeli military spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya, who shared footage of her visit to the school and meeting with students as part of a message marking Lebanon’s Independence Day.

However, local officials said the visit took place approximately a month earlier and was not coordinated with the school’s administration. They also rejected suggestions that the students or teachers had consented to participating in a military propaganda exercise.

Lebanon’s Education Minister Rima Karami also condemned the incident, saying Israeli forces had entered classrooms and used students in military and media footage without the ministry’s knowledge.

The Israeli military said the incident was under review following questions about the purpose of the visit and the interaction with the children.

The incident has renewed concerns over Israeli military activities in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces maintain positions in areas they describe as a security zone.